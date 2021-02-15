News By Tag
Music Executive, Dasha Ware Releases New Book For Indie Recording Artists
On Amazon immediately reached #1 in New Releases in Business and Money "2 hour short reads" and #1 and best-seller in Music Business.
By: The Rising Star Group, LLC - RSG Agency, LLC
The fear of not making enough sales, the fear of not having a competent music producer, the fear of not having a fierce and good manager are among the few phobias found among young artists.
About The Book
Smart Artists Don't Starve, is intended as a source of helpful information for recording artists currently in the indie music space or thinking about getting involved in selling music to the public.
This informative book released last Friday, February 12th on Amazon and immediately reached #1 in New Releases in Business and Money "2 hour short reads", #1 in Music Business, and best-seller in Music Business ranking in at #2 next to the famous author Donald S. Passman - "All You Need To Know About The Music Business" ranking in at #1. The book breaks down the mindset you must have to best succeed, revenue stream options, how to collect the funds, how the business works, the accounting basics you need to know to succeed, and so much more. As a bonus, the book also includes a music industry term glossary.
Whether you're an indie artist, a songwriter, a manager, a recording industry executive, or a music publisher, this book can be an essential guide to your intelligent decision making and financial building.
The music industry is vast enough to get you what you need to live a meaningful and satisfying life if you have access to a good source of information like this book will reveal. Smart artists know that nothing comes easy, if this is your mindset and you are ready to focus on your music career, then this content could lead you to career success.
About The Author
Dasha has executed digital and creative marketing efforts for some of the most influential brands and recording artists today. Ware honed her craft in 2006, during the southern crunk, snap, and trap mumble music era, working with brands like Rap Snacks, FUBU, Master P, D4L, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Lil Mo, 21 Savage, Bangladesh, Gucci Mane, Sean Garrett, and many more.
For the past 10 years, she's worked on the marketing team for the 20+ Million Dollar a year company, Rap Snack's, which has moved from Atlanta's local market to 1,000+ stores including Walmart, Krogers, Big Lots, 7 Eleven, Quik Trip, Spencer's, and many more.
In 2014, she was named Top 5 Social Media Influencer of Atlanta and Top 100 Branding Expert to follow on Twitter by notable entrepreneur, Evan Carmichael. In 2016, Ware created a social media campaign for the relaunch of Rap Snacks introducing the Migos "Dab of Ranch" Jingle video, in partnership with Spotify, which went viral with 5+ million shared views.
In 2018, Ware ventured into distribution, since then she has released over 130+ records and 70+ albums under the RSG umbrella and has already reached over 10 Million+ collectives of streams with the help of major featured artists: Gucci Mane, Lil Keed, Yella Beezy, Money Man, 2 Chainz, Blac Youngsta, Erica Banks, and many other indie artists.
