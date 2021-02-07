News By Tag
New Stargardt Disease Treatment Improves Vision
MD Stem Cells and SCOTS Clinical Study Show Positive Results in 84% of Eyes
By: MD Stem Cells
The Stem Cell Treatment Ophthalmology Study- both SCOTS and SCOTS2- has been treating many different eye diseases since 2013 using the patient's own bone marrow stem cells (BMSC). The study is IRB approved and NIH registered on www.clinicaltrials.gov NCT 03011541. Different optic nerve and retinal diseases have shown benefit. MD Stem Cells has worked to ascertain the safest, most effective approach to Stargardt Disease using BMSC - with gratifying success.
In the 34 eyes treated, vision improved in 61.8% and remained stable in 23.5%- positive results in over 84% of eyes. As might be expected, some eyes continued to worsen as a result of the disease. The results were highly statistically significant-
" This makes sense given that both are primarily diseases of the macula or central part of the retina" says Dr. Levy, Chair and Study Director for SCOTS2. " We can postulate that one way the BMSC may benefit the central vision by helping this layer of the retina".
SCOTS and now SCOTS2 have been evaluating BMSC in the treatment of optic nerve and retinal disease for over 7 years. The physicians involved with MD Stem Cells now have 15 world class medical and scientific publications primarily in ophthalmology, but also regarding their neurology study. This is vastly more than any other stem cell research group in this field- which is important to patients seeking experienced providers.
Dr. Levy concludes: "as we continue SCOTS 2, we can conclude that patients with Stargardt Disease choosing to participate in the study have a strong likelihood of either improving or stabilizing their vision. "
Patients may receive information about SCOTS 2 by emailing Dr. Levy below , using the contact us page on www.mdstemcells.com, or calling 203-423-9494. The Stem Cell Ophthalmology Study 2 is enrolling patients with different retina and optic nerve diseases. MD Stem Cells has no grant support and is not a pharmaceutical company; these are patient sponsored studies and the patients pay for both treatment and travel.
Contact
Steven Levy MD, Chair & Study Directors SCOTS2
stevenlevy@mdstemcells.com
***@mdstemcells.com
203-423-9494
