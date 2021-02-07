News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BH Properties Acquires 10-Story Commercial Building in San Antonio TX
Navarro Building and Garage along the Riverwalk features 100,000 square feet of office space atop one of the city's largest parking structures with 605 stalls.
By: BH Properties
Located at 146 Navarro Street, the building was originally constructed in 1968 as a seven story-parking structure for Hemisphere '68, the official World's Fair held in San Antonio. Three stories of office space were added above the garage in 1987 to accommodate the growth of CPS Energy, which currently serves more than 1.2 million customers in the greater San Antonio area. The public utility vacated the property in 2020 after consolidating its operations into a new building in Downtown San Antonio.
Each of the building's three cantilevered floors of office space features large 28,000-square-
This is the second recent investment in San Antonio for Los Angeles-based BH Properties, which owns more than 3.5 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space throughout Texas. Its first purchase was a ground lease position for the 300,000-sf Highpoint Towers in San Antonio's Medical Center District.
BH Properties plans a significant capital improvement program to completely transform the office component into institutional quality Class A office space designed either for multi- or single-tenant use. Planned improvements include refurbishing of balconies, redesign of public spaces including lobbies and restrooms, new lighting throughout, as well as a number of other upgrades. BH also plans to modernize the parking systems in the garage with new access controls and EV charging stations.
"Having been built for and occupied only by CPS, this is truly a one-of-a kind asset that has never been offered to the leasing market before," said Scott Henry, Managing Director, Acquisitions and head of the Dallas office for the Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm. "Our improvements combined with the incredible office views, the abundance of parking, and its Riverwalk location, will make the Navarro building competitive with newer product in the downtown area."
About BH Properties
Founded 30 years ago by real estate entrepreneur Steve Gozini, the privately held BH Properties (http://www.bhproperties.com) is a vertically integrated real estate investment company focusing on the acquisition and management of a geographically and product diverse portfolio of assets. The Los Angeles-based company, with offices in Phoenix and Dallas continues to focus on value-add transactions, distressed debt, and ground leases. Today the company owns and operates nearly 10 million square feet across 19 states.
Contact
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
***@dbrpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse