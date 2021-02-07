News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SF National Coalition of 100 Black Women Receives $10,000 & Announces Annual March Tea
The gift of $10,000 from the Stanley S. Langendorf Foundation for the Doris Ward Workforce Development Employment and Training Program affirms and assists the NCBWSF mission to uplift Black women and girls which subsequently uplifts all of society.
National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc.
San Francisco Chapter
(TAX I.D. 20-1573025)
Historic Shreve Building – Union Square
210 Post Street, Suite 714
San Francisco, California 94108
THE NATIONAL COALITION OF 100 BLACK WOMEN SAN FRANCISCO CHAPTER ANNOUNCES THE STANLEY S. LANGENDORF FOUNDATION GIFT OF $10,000 TO ITS DORIS WARD WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT EMPLOYMENT AND TRAINING PROGRAM
In related chapter news, National Coalition of 100 Black Women San Francisco Chapter's annual Golden Girls Hats and Gloves 'Bridging the Generations' Tea is slated March 13, 2021.
The National Coalition of 100 Black Women San Francisco Chapter (NCBWSF), as one of over 60 chapters nationwide, has a mission to advocate on behalf of the historically disenfranchised and underserved Black women and girls in the areas of health, education, and economic empowerment. The gift of $10,000 from the Stanley S. Langendorf Foundation for the Doris Ward Workforce Development Employment and Training Program affirms and assists the NCBWSF mission to uplift Black women and girls which subsequently uplifts all of society.
"The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. San Francisco Chapter thanks the Board of Trustees of the Stanley S. Langendorf Foundation for helping us move forward in life-changing skills and experiences for Black women and girls," said Dr. Maxine Hickman. "This gift will be a great boost to our efforts and we commend our Fund Development Chair, Ridwana Bentley for her stewardship that has resulted in this vote of community confidence."
In related news, NCBWSF's annual fundraiser will be held Saturday, March 13th as a virtual event. Last year, The Golden Girls Hats & Gloves 'Bridging the Generations' Tea was interrupted midstream by the fast-moving Coronavirus. NCBWSF was preparing for its event at the Fairmont the evening before when Mayor London Breed's order to limit social gatherings immediately halted the event as reported on prlog.org and posted here:
http://www.wrightnow.biz/
"It was great wisdom that Dr. Hickman and leadership responded quickly to Mayor Breed's life-preserving directive last year, said Cynthia Moten, Chairperson of the annual tea. "We are pleased to not miss a beat and give honor where honor is due to community leaders that were slated for the tribute last year."
As KRON Anchor Pam Moore once again serves as Emcee, NCBWSF will honor the 2020 class of honorees: iCan Foundation Executive Director, Alpha Buie (Advocacy Award); Young Musicians Choral Orchestra Founder, Daisy Newman (Golden Girl & Arts Awards) to be presented posthumously;
The National Coalition of 100 Black Women San Francisco Chapter is excited to give the public a direct opportunity to support the 2021 tea that funds its programs. The event will be held virtually March 13, 2021, 11:00 a.m. Sponsorships are still available. Email events@ncbwsf.org or call Dr. Maxine Hickman at 415 999-1990 for sponsorship information.
For ticket information visit our website www.ncbwsf.org.
-30-
Contact
Wright Enterprises
***@wrightnow.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse