Chase Home, Inc. Announces New Board Leadership
By: Chase Home, Inc.
Leading the board is newly elected President Constance Werner Ramirez, a trustee since 2013, who is an urban planner and a national expert in federal cultural resources policy. Ramirez founded the National Preservation Institute, a non-profit organization which provides training in historic preservation. Ramirez served on the Annapolis Heritage Commission and is currently a member of the St. Anne's Cemetery Committee, Annapolis Arts Alliance and the West Annapolis Heritage Partnership. "It's a wonderful time to be stepping in as board president," said Ramirez. "The new board is energized by Chase Home's commitment to realign our mission and invest in our future. I believe passionately that Chase Home is an essential organization whose work to help women in need has never been more critical."
Ramirez holds the distinction of being honored with a Historic Annapolis, Inc. Lifetime Achievement Award recognizing her contribution to historic preservation education. Said Ramirez, "We are a self-perpetuating Board with fiduciary and real property responsibilities to support our mission. The Board of Trustees invested in a comprehensive Building Condition Assessment and Health and Safety Assessment of the buildings and grounds of the Chase Lloyd House which revealed issues of age, health and safety. We've engaged the DC-based architectural firm Citadel DCA to prepare a work plan to accomplish the repairs necessary to make the house habitable again and restore the historic structure."
Ramirez is joined by a slate of officers including
About Chase Home, Inc.
Since 1888, Chase Home, Inc. has owned and operated a home as an independent living facility for aged women in the Chase-Lloyd House, a National Historic Landmark. The founder, Hester Chase Ridout, created the Chase Lloyd House to be a "retreat from the vicissitudes of life" for needy women and in her will executed in 1886, she established the charitable trust named Chase Home, Inc. and set up a board of trustees to own the house and administer her trust, which requires that the historic house always be cared for. For 130 years, the self-perpetuating board of trustees has carried out this charitable trust to preserve the house and provide a home for women. Chase Home, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit http://www.chaselloydhouse.org.
