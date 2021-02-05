Batistes Fathers and Son in Lineup for Nola.com's Mardi Gras for All Ya'll

New Orleans Royal Family of Music, the Batistes Fathers and Sons of the New Millennium is slated for performance this Saturday Night.

NBC's Hoda Kotb Hosts Mardi Gras for All Ya'll

-- Posted Courtesy of Wright EnterprisesSan Francisco~Dallas Community Spotlight~~NOLA's Royal Family of Music the Batiste Fathers and Sons of the New Millennium have joined the COVID-19 denying fun of "Mardi Gras for All Ya'll" that is slated for Friday February 12 through Sunday, February 14, Valentine's Day. Make it a three-day virtual date with your sweetheart.The Batiste Fathers and Sons will be in the lineup with NBC's Hoda Kotb and Chef Emeril Lagasse to name a few. Food and music from New Orleans; there's nothing like it. Enjoy as much as you can for 90 minutes each evening of nonstop celebration over the internet by going to www.nola.com to join the fun.The Batiste Fathers and Sons are featured in the promotional video kicking off the New Orleans scene for Mardi Gras for All Ya'll https://youtu.be/_rxhN4oHKM0."We started the year with the declaration that "Music is Healing" indicating that we are going to do our part to bring back the fun and economic empowerment that New Orleans, our musicians, culinary artists, the country and the world needs," said Damon Batiste, founder of Inc. (New Orleans South Africa Connection). " It's great to be on the program with Hoda Kotb! It's great to have our South African Friends cheering us on as we make some noise. "Mardi Gras for All Ya'll is just great! We're telling COVID-19 the show will go on!"South African Greetings:Vanessa Tloubatl -https://youtu.be/UHxprfieXJMFelicia Williams-https://youtu.be/bd-0kE4dS9wThe Batiste Fathers and Sons will be seen on the Friday night with an interview segment. They will perform on Saturday Night and will be encouraging fellow musicians on Sunday Night.See current articles about Mardi Gras for all by clicking on the following links:The Today ShowPeople.comAmong some of the recent music from "NOLA's Royal Family of Music" is "Change is Coming" featuring Jamal Batiste on the drums with other members of the family. Just as Regina King's award nominated film "One Night in Miami" highlights Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come" sung by Leslie Odom Jr., the young Batistes speak to that same theme but via Rap and lyrics depicting the current times."Change is Coming"https://youtu.be/u1Lzt7_H_N4To find out more about Mardi Gras for All Ya'll, visit www.nola.com. Get details about Fathers and Sons of the New Millennium at www.nosaconn.com.Related ArticleNew Year New Vision:https://tackyon.club/new-year-new-vision-damon-batiste-nosaconn-inc-take-on-call-to-action-for-nations-healing/