CDN Launches Human Rights Incident Reporting & Tracking Tool for Southern Cameroons Armed Conflict

By: Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations
 
 
coalitionfdn.org
coalitionfdn.org
WASHINGTON - Feb. 10, 2021 - PRLog -- Behind every human rights violation in the Southern Cameroons is a victim and a perpetrator. If the people are ever to find justice and durable peace, it is imperative to document all the incidents of human rights abuse, the names of the victims, the perpetrators and accomplices as well as any evidence that corroborates reported cases.

Today the Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations (CDN) launched technology that will make this sacred task now easy and possible. The new service tool can ensure that every incident is recorded for posterity, and for international human rights stakeholders who have an interest in bringing this conflict to an end.

After numerous consultations with international stakeholders including discussions following the passage of the U.S. Senate Resolution 684, this new service tool documents and tracks all internationally recognized war crimes in the Southern Cameroons war and will ensure perpetrators of rights violations are held to account as well as prevent a culture of impunity that breeds more abuses to the civilian population.

The Human Rights Incident Reporting and Tracking Tool was developed by the Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations to increase international engagement and inform international policy towards the conflict including humanitarian assistance.

It is now available for online and mobile devices at reportscatrocities.info. Usage is straightforward, simply visit the site and report. A demo video is also available on the site.

The data collected will be used to document incidents, victims, and perpetrators of human rights abuses; demonstrate the severity of the ongoing armed conflict; counter a culture of impunity that breeds more violence and abuses; deter warring parties from further committing atrocities and for post conflict processes including transitional justice systems, truth & reconciliation and compensation for the victims.

CDN was joined at the webinar launch of the new tool by global experts on Genocide and human rights atrocities who talked about the importance of the tool and the game changing nature of the technology. The experts joining included Marie Lamensch: Project Coordinator, Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies at Concordia University-Canada; Juliette Paauwe: Senior Research Analyst, Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect; and Dr. Kerry Whigham: Assistant Professor of GMAP, Institute for Genocide and Mass Atrocity Prevention, Binghamton University, New York, Communications Officer for the International Association of Genocide Scholars, Visiting Scholar at Rutgers University's Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights, the Auschwitz Institute for Peace and Reconciliation. Henry Atem: Steering Committee Member, Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations, Executive Director at the United States International Center for Electoral Support (USICES) and directs the programs and projects of the organization globally moderated the panel discussion to launch the new tool. The recorded webinar (https://fb.watch/3AiC97S-5Z/) is available on the CDN Facebook page.

Links:

Center for Negotiations and Dialogue website (https://coalitionfdn.org/)

Human Rights Incident Reporting and Tracking Tool site (https://reportscatrocities.info/)

Webinar launch recording on CDN Facebook page (https://fb.watch/3AiC97S-5Z/)

