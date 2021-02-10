News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
IAOP Announces Microsoft as Winner of the 2021 Global Excellence in Outsourcing Award
By: IAOP
Members from Microsoft's Cloud Supply Chain Sustainability team will be honored during IAOP's annual Outsourcing World Summit, taking place virtually, February 16-19, 2021.
"The GEO Award recognizes teams of people that create exceptional accomplishments for their companies," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "We are very excited to honor Microsoft's Cloud Supply Chain Sustainability team this year as their achievements in producing excellent business outcomes for their organization has raised the bar for all of us."
In alignment with Microsoft's broader commitment to sustainability, its Cloud Supply Chain Sustainability Team works toward creating a world-class supply chain organization built on outstanding customer experience and supply chain excellence with innovative carbon and waste reduction strategies. The team has worked closely with its suppliers to achieve sustainability goals. To learn more, see the 2020 Environmental Sustainability Report | Microsoft CSR. (https://nam06.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?
A significant contribution to carbon reduction will come not from Microsoft's own work alone but by helping its suppliers (and their suppliers) worldwide reduce their carbon footprints. Microsoft has taken a collaborative approach with its suppliers to tackle tough sustainability issues leveraging the power of technology and business.
"The early achievements gained through outsourcing are now commonplace,"
To learn more and hear, first-hand, how Microsoft is leading through outsourcing and collaborative relationships, attend the 25th edition of IAOP's annual conference, OWS21, which has gone virtual for 2021. Reserve your seat here (https://www.iaop.org/
GEO Award Judging Panel
The 2021 GEO award evaluation team includes Bill Hall, Partner, Pretium Partners and Chair of the Judges Panel; Bobby Varanasi, Matryzel Consulting; Mauricio Velasquez, Velasquez & Co; Darshan Kaur; Israel Rodriguez, Vendor Relationship Manager, Allianz Life Ins Co; Audrey Cushing, Vee USA; Girish Havildar, Assoc Principal Scientist, Outsourcing Partnership Lead, Merck &Co; Beena George, U of St Thomas; Kate Vitasek, Univ of Tenn.
About IAOP
IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. IAOP connects you and your organization to its growing global community and to the resources you need to be successful. Visit IAOP.org (http://www.iaop.org/)
About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. For the latest news and in-depth information about Microsoft, visit their website (https://www.microsoft.com/)
IAOP Media Contact:
Kate Tulloch-Hammond
Director, Media & Communications
+1.845.452.0600, extension 122
kate.hammond@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 10, 2021