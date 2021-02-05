John P. Killacky Named Equity Partner and Patrick R. Boland Promoted to Partner at Momkus

Contact

-- Chicago area law firm Momkus LLP today announces that John P. Killacky has been named equity partner and Patrick R. Boland has been promoted to partner at the firm.In his twenty years of practice, Killacky has focused his legal practice on providing practical, business-oriented advice to clients of all sizes across many industries. He has served a partner at a large international law firm and general counsel of a publicly-traded company. In his current practice, Killacky focuses on litigation, business law and general counsel services, primarily to entities in the insurance, financial services, manufacturing and retail industries.Killacky has considerable litigation experience, having tried complex cases in state and federal courts, as well as before arbitration panels throughout the country. He has conducted internal investigations for clients and represented them in responding to subpoenas and investigations by government agencies. In addition, he advises clients on all types of business transactions, including corporate formation and governance, mergers and acquisitions, secured financings, real estate leases, commercial contracts, and independent contractor and employment agreements.Boland is an accomplished commercial litigator, having resolved numerous disputes at the trial and appellate court levels. His commercial litigation experience includes pursuing and defending claims arising from breaches of fiduciary duty and violation of the Illinois Business Corporations Act and Limited Liability Act. Of note, Boland resolved a complex family business and trust dispute resulting in an eight figure out-of-court settlement.He also advocates for clients in all manner of construction disputes pertaining to job-site safety, breaches of contract, and enforcement of public and private mechanic's liens. Boland currently counsels and defends a national precast steel erection company in litigation arising from an accident during the expansion of the University of Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium.Boland has successfully litigated in federal district and appellate courts. He has argued before the United States Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in litigation that resulted in substantial recovery for his client. Recently, Boland obtained summary judgment against a life insurance company requiring the payment of more than one-quarter of a million dollars in benefits to his clients."We are very pleased to announce both promotions,"said Jennifer Friedland, member and co-managing partner at Momkus LLP. "John has a proven general counsel and litigation record and works to achieve client's needs efficiently and effectively. Patrick is very accomplished in commercial litigation and resolving disputes through negotiation. Both are great assets to our team."Momkus LLP combines deep transactional and trial experience with a strong understanding of the needs of our clients to deliver optimal results. We care about the success of our clients both in the short term and long term, and our experienced civil and commercial litigation attorneys tailor solutions to not only resolve the immediate issue, but to minimize future complications. Our experience across a wide variety of practice areas gives us an understanding of the big picture, so we can identify any barriers to reaching your objectives.Momkus LLP works to deliver creative, efficient and effective solutions to clients in the Chicagoland area, as well as nationally.Momkus LLP1001 Warrenville Rd, Suite 500Lisle, IL 60532