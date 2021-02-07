News By Tag
BIOXO Solutions LLC. announces new sanitation device specifically for school buses and classrooms
BIOXO Solutions LLC introduces the new bus sanitation system designed to disinfect and keep your kids safe while transporting to schools and offers more cleanliness for school classrooms. Investors needed too.
By: BIOXO Solutions LLC.
BIOXO Solutions fixated disinfectant wipe dispense and hands free hand sanitizer system is a 2 in 1 unit. The upper compartment is the area that holds the disinfectant wipe and the wipe is distributed from the center of the upper section of the unit. The flap lid that is hinged to protect a wipe from wicking is located on the top lid and is opened to remove wipe and close to lock in moisture. When the lid is removed in the wipe area of the unit a replacement bag of wipes is able to be attached to the lid with a locking plastic nut ring and the ring tightens to the under compartment of the lid. Securing the plastic sheath of wipes in place. The lid is placed back on the unit and a key lock is used to secure the product inside the unit. Next to the wipe dispense cavern is the reservoir for refill on the hand sanitizer solution . Access to this is under top lid and the dispense of said chemical is disbursed on the base of the unit providing a hands free hand sanitizer dispense system.
This unit has a reservoir of a min of 1 qt in reserve. The hands free system is powered by a battery and or ac power to accommodate such power options needed to be effecany tive. This unit may be mounted on any wall surface with mounting brackets and or metal pole and bracket used for for wall placement or on a pole placement for transit system but excluded other locations.
BiOXO SOLUTIONS 2-in-1 DISPENSER
The ultimate goal at BiOXO SOLUTIONS is to provide products that fight against germs & viruses encountered in our daily lives. This focus will help our global community return to and maintain a healthy and safe "new normal". Win against BIO WAR we are facing.
Our patent pending dispense system and cleaning products can be easily placed in strategic locations, allowing everyone the ability to clean public areas like offices, classrooms, school buses, gas pumps, bathroom stalls, check out stands, and more. We hope to help create an environment of safety that will prevent the spread of dangerous pathogens and pandemics in the future. We want you and your loved ones to feel safe and secure, knowing you can clean and defend against the unnecessary spread of microscopic dangers.
GET STARTED NOW
BiOXO SOLUTIONS is committed to innovating products that will help us all win the battle against the bio-war we are facing.
The BiOXO SOLUTIONS 2-in-1 Dispenser unit was designed for sanitary convenience and fighting the Bio war we are facing.
Contact
Nichol Behrens CEO nichol@bioxosolutions.com
509-380-8285 208-616-5535
