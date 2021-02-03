News By Tag
Santa Fe Film Festival Announces its Official Program Selections for the 2021 Festival
This year's festival will be held virtually and is one of the most diverse and inclusive festivals in the US honoring above and below the line cinematic arts professionals.
By: Santa Fe Film Festival
The Festival has had to move to a virtual event due to the COVID-19 global pandemic but that hasn't stopped them from supporting the filmmakers that have submitted to the festival as they will be highlighting them on social media, doing interviews, and of course, providing awards during the four-day event.
"Even though we aren't able to present our program in-person, it's important for us to honor everyone working both on and off-screen to bring the best of film creation, production, and showings to the public as filmmakers rely on Festivals to help them promote their work," said Santa Fe Film Festival executive director, Nani Rivera. "In addition to sharing these films on our social media pages, listing the films on our website and working with our streaming partner, Xerb.tv, to enable patrons of the arts and everyone who loves discovering new stories from filmmakers, to watch films in this year's festival along, all which goes to helping to support these filmmakers."
SFFF 2021's Opening Night Film "The Kennedy Incident" has been selected, directed by Mart Sander and starring Merle Palmiste, Lisette Pomerants, and Britt Kõrsmaa will kick off the festival on Wednesday, February 17 with festival winners announced each day during the five-day event. For the Festival's Closing Night on Sunday, February 21st, there will be a special screening of the opening night film for those who missed it.
With approximately 500 submissions coming in from 43 countries, the Festival's program includes over 200 films to showcase 40 film programs.
The Festival will present awards to a number of contenders in the following categories: Best Film, Best Documentary, Best Short, Best LGBTQ+ Short, Best Cinematography, Best Latin Short, Native Cinema, Humanitarian Award, Best Afro Cinema, Best Story, Best Music in a Film, Best Music Video, Sisters of Cinema Award, Spotlight on New Mexico Filmmaker, and LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD. This year the festival will include a new program to include faith and family pictures.
"We're excited about the possibilities that having a virtual festival offers with an expanded audience, but we're also saddened to not have our usual venues from the Jean Cocteau Cinema, CCA and The Screen, the Scottish Rites Temple and the amazing local Santa Fe hotels and the restaurants that hundreds of moviemakers and attendees normally fill every year," said Rivera.
She continued, "We invite the public to discover the amazing slate of movies, shorts, music videos, and our signature showcase."
For the complete list of films, synopses, and other special events happening during the SFFF 2021, please visit http://santafefilmfestival.com (http://santafefilmfestival.com/
About the Santa Fe Film Festival
The Original Santa Fe Film Festival celebrates all facets of cinematic arts – here in New Mexico, regionally and globally. Our annual event honors everyone working both behind the scenes and on-screen to bring the best of film creation, production, and showings to the public. We constantly seek improvement in our respective crafts and provide filmmakers with resources to pursue their dreams. To that end, the Santa Fe Film Festival focuses on bringing together distinguished industry specialists and discriminating movie lovers through accessible screenings, panels, workshops, and parties.
The Festival will continue to grow as the leading exhibition and educational portal for all things cinematic in New Mexico. The Santa Fe Film Festival is a cultural, not-for-profit 501 (c) (3) organization. For more info, please visit http://santafefilmfestival.com.
