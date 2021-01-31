TBM Solution Establish UK Base To Help Ease Brexit Concerns

New Bedford warehouse to streamline UK trade for Irish & International clients

***@tbm-solution.com

-- Irish supply chain solution company TBM Solution has experienced a huge expansion due to the massive growth in online shopping since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.The additional complexities brought on by Brexit posed significant challenges to Irish businesses who previously enjoyed free trade with the UK market.The Dublin based logistics expert has always viewed Brexit as an opportunity.It was only natural therefore, that a dynamic and innovative supply chain solutions specialist such as TBM would develop a solution for what is essentially the biggest supply chain issue to manifest in a lifetime.Anticipating the increased costs in administration, duties, taxes and other complexities brought on by Brexit, TBM took the pre-emptive step of acquiring a warehouse facility in Bedford, UK.This move was two-fold as its Irish and international clients were also seeking UK 'drop-ship' capability and ease of market access. These clients who are selling products to the UK market need a frictionless way to continue doing business with their customers. The new warehouse in England, staffed by TBM employees, facilitates international clients to operate in a B2B, B2C and DTC capacity.Centralising all operations under one company delivers cost savings and efficiency gains for TBM Solution's clients.Aside from the obvious challenges brought on by the pandemic, the current Number One issue facing exporting companies is the level of customer service enquiries regarding orders. These typically include order status, location and the eventual end cost price after duties.TBM Solution's software platform and centralised approach significantly improves the customer experience for the end user. Having complete visibility and control of the supply chain results in a significant reduction in customer service enquiries.TBM Solution Director Alan Eustace stated "We are delighted to be in a position now where we can offer a true end-to-end solution for our Irish, UK and International clients. Our expertise in the new custom rules and extension of our logistical capability means that we can quickly make any business trading with the UK 'Brexit ready'".TBM Solution Director Ed Corkery added "We expect our UK facility to immediately start to deliver cost savings and efficiencies for our client base. New clients are now on board from various industry sectors such as health and wellbeing, oral care, consumer goods, food, and apparel. As our biggest trading partner it is vital that Irish businesses still have access to the UK market. If the UK market is in any company's or brand's export plans, we want TBM to be at the heart of this solution".