Caitlyn Jenner, Tara Reid, Deepak Chopra & More Share Transformative Moments on Hollywood Disclosure

Hollywood Disclosure, a new TV show, hosted by Essex Born Serena DC, which premiered on the FYI network on July 11th 2020 in the USA

Hollywood Disclosure, a new TV show, hosted by Essex Born Serena DC, which premiered on the FYI network on July 11th 2020 in the USA, is a show everyone should watch this summer. Serena DC is the popular TV personality, author, and business mogul and also has a new reality series, set for release with a Valentine's Day UK premiere on Apple TV +, Amazon Prime and Google Play.Each episode features a new topic of conversation and addresses important topics that everyone may deal with and relate to. Some of these conversations focus on their past love lives, their struggles with mental health, family and child abuse, drug and alcohol abuse, activism, infidelity, how to keep a healthy marriage in the midst of big Hollywood fame, and how to identify the needs of both yourself and your partner within a relationship.Some of the honest accounts you will hear from celebrities on the show include Caitlyn Jenner, Olympic Gold Medalist, reality star, and author, discussing her transition, "One thing when I did transition… I wondered 'what's the worst thing that could happen?' You know? Okay, you transition. People don't like ya anymore. But on the other hand, maybe I could do something. What a great opportunity, playing in the fourth quarter of your life, to make a difference in the world. Maybe that's the way to go because I can't live like this any longer. Maybe that's the way to go". Jenner proves that even though a situation may seem bad at first, there is light at the end of the tunnel and something positive can come out of what may seem like a difficult situation.In another episode with Deepak Chopra, a world-renowned advocate and author in alternative medicine and personal transformation, Serena and Chopra discuss relationships. Chopra shares, "Most people's relationships last as long as this program. So the solution is to understand that love can be a feeling, a sentiment, an emotion. But ultimately it is truth". Chopra adds, "So in wisdom traditions, we say that love, truth, goodness, beauty, harmony, compassion, joy, empathy, lead to enlightenment."Serena also discusses relationships with actor Daniel Goddard asking him his number one tip for keeping a marriage alive. Goddard responds, "OH easy. When you walk in the supermarket or any grocery store, and you see flowers there, buy your wife the flowers."Hollywood Disclosure provides viewers with the opportunity to hear how celebrities have transformed their lives. Each episode provides listeners with an inside look into the minds of these powerhouse celebrities. It's a reminder that every person started from somewhere and had to work incredibly hard to get to the level they are in.Actress, Tara Reid shares her experience with social media and bullying with Serena, advising viewers to not allow social media to overrule your life. Reid shares, "Otherwise it'll take over your life. It makes you insecure. Everything they say, you start double questioning yourself. You know? And in life, you can't do that! 'Cause when you do, you get in trouble. So you just have to stay around really good people that make you feel better and raise you up. And being around people that you think are cool or whatever are gonna be the ones who take you down." There can be a lot of negativity on social media and Reid advises viewers to not let it bring them down and to focus on surrounding themselves with good people.In each episode, Serena and her celebrity guests share and discuss how defining moments in their lives have taught them their greatest life lessons. Even though life may be difficult at times, these celebrities prove that with positivity, you can learn from past experiences and persevere.