Contact

Devery

***@steadyinstall.com Devery

End

-- Steady Install, Inc. launches Dallas / Fort Worth Market Steady Install, Inc. 410 North Scottsdale Road, 10th Floor, Tempe, AZ 85281 602-492-8271Steady Install, a Phoenix-based on-demand staffing platform that leverages technology to enable commercial furniture installation professionals to connect with top-rated installation businesses will launch its Dallas branch on February 1st, 2021. Dallas will be the fast-growing company's third city after successfully establishing itself in the Phoenix and Tucson markets.By launching in its first Texas market, Steady Install will provide installation companies with access to experienced installers as the rapid influx of new businesses coming to the D/FW area continues.The company launched in April 2019 and has already become a rising leader in the gig-economy space, earning multiple recognitions in the Phoenix market.Steady Install has hired an operations team based in Dallas led by newly appointed Vice President of Operations for the Texas Region, Devery Johnson, to bring on hundreds of businesses and recruit thousands of workers to the platform. Devery joins the Steady Install team with a background in senior-level sales and customer success leadership from companies such as Microsoft, Nokia, and Hitachi Solutions.Through Steady Install's web-based platform, installers can sign up and once vetted, accept shifts on their own schedule and get paid the same day that they work. Businesses can post shifts that need to be filled, request the level of experience and required tools that they'll need the installers to bring, and have shifts filled within minutes versus days. With gig-economy platforms on the rise, Steady Install differentiates itself with its quality, reliability, and speed for businesses as well as freedom, flexibility, and earning potential for its workers.Benefits for businesses include cutting labor or recruitment costs, avoiding additional charges for overtime/weekend projects, and allowing business owners to flex up their crews with insured installers without having to hire new employees during peak times. Steady Install's 98.5% installer attendance rate, 80+ business partners and 3000+ installers make it the most reliable and highest quality on-demand commercial furniture installation staffing platform in the industry.Steady Install is led by CEO and 2X Founder Benjamin Bottner and Chief Growth Officer Ian Prendergast, who is known for successfully scaling gig companies across the US. For more information on Steady Install, visit www.steadyinstall.com.Steady Install, Inc. provides any business in the commercial/office furniture installation industry with a centralized system to directly and more efficiently source surplus installers at lower rates than they pay now—all on one easy-to-use platform. Steady Install workers earn 20-40% more by working on client projects, get paid immediately when they work, and arrive motivated, prepared, and ready to install. -----Please direct any and all questions to: Devery Johnson, devert@steadyinstall.com 469-231-1219