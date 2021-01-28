MRW Solutions Group Connects Clients Laid Off With COVID Pandemic To ACA Healthcare Options

Insurance Brokerage founded by former Local-Elected Official focus on servicing needs of individuals and small businesses impacted by the COVID Pandemic, who have lost healthcare as a result of layoffs and unemployment.

MRW Solutions Group, LLC

MRW Solutions Group, LLC

--an Insurance Brokerage in Belleville, Michigan, is coordinating to reach potential clients impacted by employment layoffs related to the COVID Pandemic offering no cost consulting services for Affordable Care Act (ACA) Healthcare options. On January 28, 2021, President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order reopening the ACA Marketplace Exchange from February 15 - May 15, 2021.As a Licensed Insurance Brokerage, MRW Solutions Group believes President Biden's action is designed to connect the upward 10.7 Million individuals from the December 2020 Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. The Department of Labor reports to important health care options intent on avoiding financial strain imposed by those who lost health insurance through no fault of their own."The Pandemic has caused upheaval for my individuals and families adding to stress felt in general by the length of this crisis," stated Monica Ross-Williams, Founding Partner of MRW Solutions Group. "Healthcare can be placed on the backburner when families are trying to place food on the table and pay monthly bills. The ACA reopening provides a unquestionable opportunity to cover families for prescriptions, medical visits, dental and even vision care, in some cases for a nominal monthly premium regardless of pre-existing health conditions."The previous ACA Open Enrollment period from November 1 - December 15, 2020, suffered from a lack of marketing support in Washington, D.C. under the former Administration. This most recent reopening of the ACA Marketplace on February 15, 2021, has the strong support of the current President as well as small business owners who have been impacted by the current pandemic."Some small businesses have been forced to drop employer group plans due to not being able to afford these options while trying to keep their businesses afloat," Williams cited. "Now there is another option available with the upcoming ACA Marketplace Enrollment period to not only cover their employees but equally the small business owners themselves."MRW Solutions Group offers Health Insurance Consultation services for no-cost and the organization is Certified in the ACA Marketplace system to review the variety of Healthcare Plans available, offering their clients affordable options for budgetary needs."We look forward to servicing individuals, families and small businesses in the states we are licensed within to offer a bit of peace of mind during these uncertain times," said Williams.###is a Full Service Insurance Brokerage Licensed for Life Insurance, Annuities, Wealth Management, Health Insurance, Medicare and Indemnity Product Lines in MI, OH, VA, SC & TX.