Transaction.Capital Announces Sell Side Advisory Services

DALLAS - Feb. 2, 2021 - PRLog -- Premier Middle Market Investment Banking Firm Transaction.Capital is now offering Sell Side Advisory Services.  The firm focuses heavily on structuring M&A transactions that provide the optimal outcome in financial terms as well as from a corporate culture standpoint. They believe the greatest success is realized by aligning leadership, investment strategy, growth initiatives, and both short-term and long-term objectives.

Their experienced deal team completes an exhaustive financial analysis to pinpoint the firm's pre-transaction value. They perform the analysis from multiple perspectives simultaneously while incorporating the latest and most sophisticated valuation techniques, industry and market metrics, and other key data inputs.

The founder of Transaction.Capital, Robbie Das, has over twenty years of experience and has worked with several leading institutional investors to raise billions of debt & equity capital for mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and successful exits to strategic buyers, public markets, and private equity organizations.  Robbie has extensive experience in managing complex operations and financing projects, with significant experience in acquisition financing and recapitalizations, as well as debt restructuring.  Robbie has an MBA from the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. from Case Western Reserve University as well as a Series 79, Series 63 and SIE securities registrations.

About Transaction.Capital

Transaction.Capital is a Dallas based Investment Banking firm where they seek to learn about your company's goals and interests and earn the opportunity to be your trusted advisor for all of your transactions.  They proudly serve corporations, family businesses and financial sponsors primarily in the Middle Market across a wide range of industries.

The principals of Transaction.Capital are licensed investment banking agents, offering securities through M&A Securities Group, Inc., an unaffiliated broker-dealer.

Member  FINRA (http://www.finra.org/)/SiPC (http://www.sipc.org/). 4151 N. Mulberry Drive, Suite 252 Kansas City, MO 64116.

Contact
Transaction.Capital
***@transaction.capital
