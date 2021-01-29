News By Tag
Appriss & Girls With Impact Partner To Provide Business & Leadership Training For Under-served Girls
By: Girls With Impact
Together with Appriss, Girls With Impact will expand its reach into Louisville to provide girls from low- to moderate-income families skills that will prepare them for post-secondary education and transform their future career opportunities. Appriss will sponsor a cohort of local high school girls to participate in a 10-week live, online, instructor-led business training program developed by Harvard MBA professors. In the program, participants will develop their own business or non-profit venture, and after graduation, will be paired with local mentors to continue advancing their business plan.
Appriss was energized and inspired by the Girls With Impact mission because the company has been on their own journey to elevate young women, close diversity gaps, and support Louisville's growth as the next tech hub. Appriss CEO, Krishnan Sastry, believes that providing opportunity at the most impressionable time in a young person's life has the potential to change their life for good and develops diverse, inclusive talent for the next generation of tech leadership.
"Appriss has been growing significantly in recent years and so have our teams and opportunities within the company. Finding the best talent and presenting opportunities to nurture that talent early is part of our ongoing commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion," said Sastry. "That's why we are excited about our partnership with Girls With Impact - to create opportunities for young women of diverse backgrounds in Louisville and, in the process, to transform our policies and workplaces for the greater good."
Appriss is also piloting the program to help their own workforce by subsidizing the Girls With Impact Academy for their employees' children.
"Like many employees across the country, our team is looking for ways to keep their children advancing, even during the pandemic," added Chief People Officer Tina Figueroa, who will join Girls With Impact's Advisory Board in an effort to engage other companies and leaders in Kentucky.
Girls With Impact CEO Jennifer Openshaw, a one-time motel maid turned financial industry leader, is excited about the partnership. She believes the Louisville community can advance diversity and inclusion goals (https://www.greaterlouisville.com/
"We've proven that technology – coupled with impact-driven instruction – can produce incredible outcomes in these young women, such as confidence, leadership, business and other professional skills, even during COVID" she said.
She added that the program has been successful in preparing girls for leadership. Eighty-five percent of graduates feel more confident, 60% feel better equipped to save for their future, and 93% feel more college ready.
"When companies like Appriss invest in these girls, it's a triple whammy," said Openshaw. "They're impacting lives, our communities, and the local economy with a talent pipeline ready to lead."
About Appriss, Inc.
Appriss, Inc., is a leading data and analytics company on a mission to put knowledge to work for good in the world. Founded in Louisville, KY in 1994, Appriss's technology products and services help clients analyze trends, identify risks and make better decisions that improve the health, safety and wellbeing of individuals and communities. Guided by their "Knowledge for Good" philosophy, Appriss serves businesses, governments, healthcare institutions and commercial enterprises in over 25 countries across 4 continents.
About Girls With Impact
Girls With Impact (http://www.girlswithimpact.org/
