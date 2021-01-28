News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lila Nikole Becomes The Leading Costume Designer For The Super Bowl Half Time Show!
Showcasing her fusion of Latin heritage, blended with bold patterns, and colorful influences that scream Miami!
By: Lila Nikole LLC
For this year's Super Bowl, Lila was appointed costume designer by Jesse Collins, whom she's been working with since 2007. Emmy-Nominated Grammy Show producer, Collins was named Executive Producer of the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, and also manages his full service television and film production company, Jesse Collins Entertainment.
Over the years, Super Bowl halftime performers have worn some pretty memorable outfits. This year, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter The Weeknd will be performing on stage in Tampa Bay on February 7, as the NFL has chosen the R&B and pop star to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Not only is Lila Nikole thrilled to be involved in one of the most highly-anticipated sports events, but she is also immensely grateful to be able to showcase her impeccable, creative, and fresh designs on the big screen. Lila Nikole will be styling over 100 dancers for the big game performance, each outfit is unique and dramatic to fit the theme. She will also be filming a documentary with Showtime, Pepsi and the NFL. With COVID-19 top of mind, the designer and stylist has had to adhere to unconventional guidelines to ensure everyone's safety.
Thanks to Lila's creative team and visionary, she has also been able to collaborate with 10 NFL teams and 2 NBA teams to provide swimwear for the cheerleader's swimsuit calendar, including custom design suits for the kick-off of the NFL season event and HBO's Hard Knocks: Miami Dolphins. Throughout the years, Lila has been a costume designer for celebrities and award shows, designing for the NAACP Image Award Winning Show Black Girls Rock back in 2019, as well as for Soul Train, BET Awards, HBO Hard Knocks, and many more. Her work has been paired with a great number of celebrities from Will Smith, Kim Kardashian, Jenny McCarthy, Keyshia Cole, Serena Williams, Chrissy Tiegen, Sara Underwood, Gigi Hadid, Amrezy, which resulted in her becoming labeled as the celebrity's favorite swimwear designer.
"I am a die-hard football fan and the Super Bowl is my dream job. I've worked my whole career to get to this stage," said Nikole. Super Bowl halftime performances are typically about 13 minutes long. Viewers can always expect a spectacle, usually filled with fireworks and a whole lot of glitter! With less than 10 days away from the big day, Lila is preparing herself and the team to deliver an exceptional and dramatic halftime show along with her unique, fresh, and funky designs that will be sure to leave a lasting impression.
WHEN: February 7th, 2021
WHERE: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
WEBSITE: Super Bowl LV 2021
Image Link (Photo Credit - Casa Di Amani) https://drive.google.com/
###
ABOUT LILA NIKOLE
Lila Nikole Collection is a brand that promises to provide fresh, funky, styles constantly evolving and growing into your favorite swimwear brand. We use elements from everyday life like music, love, travels, and life experiences when designing our collection. Each design is infused with heart and designed to keep all of our beloved consumers in mind! For more information, visit LilaNikole and follow them on Instagram Lila Nikole Swimwear.
Media Contact
Ana Rivera // Identity Media PR
Ana@IdentityMediaPR.com
ana@identitymediapr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse