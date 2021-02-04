News By Tag
SLANT SIX Announces the Release of "Sweat Off My Brow"
The band blends the blues into this alluring new tune - This song is Preeminent
By: Rosner Management
The bands track "Sweat Off My Brow" is a blend of deep lyrics and harmonic guitar. This tune is on the edge of blues with a sultry vibe. The sound resonates to a wide audience that craves the tempting wisdom of tempered tones. A must hear for all music lovers.
Amnesia which is the second album offering from the Edmonton based rockers, conveys the evolution of the band with the newer line up. The music on this album helps bring awareness to mental health, all while offering a hard hitting punch in their sound and more darker tones. Make sure you check it out!
While maintaining a #1 standing on the Edmonton Rock Charts on Reverb Nation, Slant Six proudly boasts airplay internationally. The band has achieved a top 10 status on Valley FM 89.5 in Australia, and KAOS FM 88.2 in New Zealand.. Not to mention continuous worldwide airplay on Blast FM and AXIS Radio.
Slant Six was created in late 2015. Their music is influenced by many music styles and the bands aspiration is to deliver an impressible heavy sound. Their distinctive integration of music is what makes their sound energetic, unique, and inspiring. Sacha Hubert is featured on lead vocals and is the bands paradigm. He is industrious, as he runs RCR Records an Indie label for his band, and others in Edmonton. Members of Slant Six include Chris Pigeot on Drums, Andrew Cheng and Nils Markstrom on Guitar and Dallas Heal on Bass.
Before the pandemic crippled the music industry Slant Six were able to get some live shows in. They took part in the February 2020 Rockslam Festival and the band also performed on the first day of the Rise Up TV Western Canada Tour in October 2020. They were showcased at Titan Sound in Edmonton.
Rise-Up TV on ROKU is a reality-based TV Show introducing the world to the personalities, sights and sounds of artists of all genres and ages on the road.
Slant Six participated in the RiseUp TV Quarantine Fundraiser Campaign in the fall of 2020. With enthusiastic votes from their fans, they won a Non-Exclusive Management Contract with Rosner Management.
Projecting ahead, Slant Six is aspiring to get back out there with a show booked in March at the Rendez Vous Pub in Edmonton. They are super excited to come back as characters on the Western Canada Rise Up TV Tour in May. Please be sure to follow the band and see what they have in store for you in 2021.
Follow Slant Six and keep up to date on this band that is firing on all cylinders.
Please Purchase
Sweat Off My Brow · Slant Six (spotify.com)
Contact information:
HOME | Slant Six Music (https://www.slantsixmusic.com/
Home | RiverCityRocksRecords.com (rcrrecords.com)
Media Contact
Mark Rosner
mark@rosnermanagement.com
