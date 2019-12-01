Glenn Neasham Financial Planner, Inventor and Entrepreneur is opening new office in Orlando Florida

Glenn Neasham specializes in protecting your assets that are critical to your retirement.He represents insurance companies that will guarantee you lifetime income,or specializes in safe legacy products that pay reasonable rates of return with no risk

By: Retirement Planning offices of Glenn A. Neasham

20191201 213325 0

Contact

Orlando Retirement Planning offices of Glenn Neasham

707-367-5003 www.neashaminsuranance.com

safemoneyguy1@ yahoo.com

707-367-5003 Orlando Retirement Planning offices of Glenn Neasham707-367-5003 www.neashaminsuranance.com707-367-5003

End

-- As a successful businessman, Glenn Neasham's keen eye for innovation has launched him into the world as an inventor of a variety of ingenious products to address our world's needs. Glenn began his career in the armed forces serving in the US Navy where his hard work and attention to details was given the opportunity to be enhanced and refined through his military training. Then off to college he went and studied business, theatre and criminal justice at BYU Idaho and the College of San Mateo in California, and also attended the "School for film and TV" in New York city as well as a summer training congress at the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco.His passion for being creative as an entrepreneur has also served him well. The original brainchild of BiOXO SOLUTIONS was the patented cleaning dispenser he called "The Toilet Buddy", which addressed the need for cleanliness in the restroom.Website; www.bioxosolutions.comThe journey to create "The Toilet Buddy" began long ago, as a father of 2 boys, and 2 girls one having special needs. He found himself concerned about keeping the toilet clean and sanitized. He thought because homes typically don't have "toilet seat paper covers" that a devise dispensing a 100% biodegradable wet wipe that would kill viruses and bacteria's could be something almost every home and business could use.He wanted to provide a clean environment and found it an impossible task due to boy's not lifting the toilet seat he thought why not create a devise like the original "Toilet Buddy". It was at this pivotal point that Glenn came up with the concept for "The Toilet Buddy." He saw the need for an accessible fixed dispenser to hold disinfectant wipes. These wipes could provide a simple way to clean the seat prior to its use with a disinfectant wipe solution. Check out www.bioxosolutions.com INVESTORS needed. Contact CEO Nichol Behrens at nichol@bioxosolutions.com check out our new website bioxosolutions.comGlenn never thought this invention would be so needed until he partnered with Nichol Behrens. They have now created a dynamic team and launched a company to bring solutions that are crucially needed in our society and world today. A loving father whose simple act of kindness to protect his children, is the very thing protecting our communities.An insurance agent, business executive, and an entrepreneur — Glenn Neasham certainly is a rather busy guy. However, he thrives on devoting every minute that he can to work, and his family of course. He does have a great family four wonderful children, Logan, Emily, and Katelynn, Travis — and he does greatly enjoy spending as much time with them as he can. Even during his time away from work, though, his mind isn't far from business. Neasham is always thinking, trying to come up with newer and better ways for his company to grow and succeed.Companies in the past yes, — not just one company. Neasham never had been a man to work on just one business prospect at a time. However today he's focused on Neasham Insurance Agency. He enjoyed having more than one iron in the fire in the past. Now, his main business — his real bread and butter, as some would say — is Glenn Neasham Insurance Agency. He has owned and operated this company for almost 30 years. In a way, it is like a child he raised, or a seed he planted and took care of over the years. Neasham is quite proud of his success with the Glenn Neasham Insurance Agency.​Neasham has assisted hundreds of clients in planning their retirements. Understanding the ins and outs of IRA's and 401K plans and annuities and estate planning is not all that easy for most people — Glenn Neasham has helped a great many people not only understand all of that (and more), but put it to use in planning their financial futures. And what client doesn't want to save money on taxes? Neasham has exceptional experience in tax deferred investments as well as in other methods through which people can avoid paying larger sums of tax money.Glenn is also a veteran of The US Navy. He served from 78-81 active duty. He served aboard the USS Emory S. Land AS-39 as well as the USS Enterprise CVN 65. From 82-84 served in the US Navy active and inactive reserves. However, as proud as Neasham is of the Glenn Neasham Insurance Agency. As stated above, he liked to keep busy with more than one interest at a time. For many years, that entailed owning and operating two area newspapers, the Citrus Heights City Times and the Goldriver News. While he owned the both papers, he was also the publisher. He also became a member of the Chamber of Commerce during this time. Neasham took great pleasure in the newspaper business, and continued with that endeavor until 2005.