News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Magnolia Green closes out 2020 with 190 new home sales
The award-winning, master-planned community looks back on all the wonderful progress and growth that has been made in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By: iStar, the developer of Magnolia Green
"As we look back on this past year, we're proud of the progress and growth that has been made within our community – despite difficult circumstances,"
One of Magnolia Green's most notable accomplishments is that it closed the year with 190 new home sales. "This is a remarkable achievement in light of a pandemic," said Page. "Our management team went above and beyond to make sure families could safely find a home in Magnolia Green."
Magnolia Green's incredible growth in 2020 included:
Nestled on 2,000 acres in southwest Chesterfield County, Magnolia Green offers a variety of home styles for all stages of life; single-family homes on a variety of lot sizes, custom homes, townhomes, age-targeted/
Magnolia Green is located at 17301 Memorial Tournament Drive in Moseley, VA 23120. To learn more, visit https://magnoliagreen.com/
About iStar, the developer of Magnolia Green
iStar has been one of the largest investors in luxury condominium, multifamily and master-planned residential developments throughout the United States, having financed and invested in $10 billion of residential projects since 1993. Through inspired design and a careful attention to detail, iStar develops communities that create sustainable value for residents and community members and provide unique lifestyle experiences.
https://magnoliagreen.com/
Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 28, 2021