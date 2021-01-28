 
Magnolia Green closes out 2020 with 190 new home sales

The award-winning, master-planned community looks back on all the wonderful progress and growth that has been made in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By: iStar, the developer of Magnolia Green
 
 
The Charleston Club
The Charleston Club
MOSELEY, Va. - Jan. 28, 2021 - PRLog -- Magnolia Green closes out 2020 with 190 new home sales and looks to 2021 with great optimism. The multi-generational, master-planned  community in Chesterfield County has seen extraordinary growth in a year that was otherwise filled with uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we look back on this past year, we're proud of the progress and growth that has been made within our community – despite difficult circumstances," said Tom Page, Vice President of iStar and General Manager of Magnolia Green. "We are thankful for the commitment and adjustments our builder teams, realtors, business partners, and contractors had to make to continue to work safely and make this year a huge success."

One of Magnolia Green's most notable accomplishments is that it closed the year with 190 new home sales. "This is a remarkable achievement in light of a pandemic," said Page. "Our management team went above and beyond to make sure families could safely find a home in Magnolia Green."

Magnolia Green's incredible growth in 2020 included:
  • Breaking ground on Glen Abbey, a new single-family neighborhood featuring homes built by CraftMaster Homes and HHHunt Homes, starting from the mid $300s.
  • Commencing construction of Magnolia Academy Children's Center, a child development center slated to open late 2021, and a new elementary school, scheduled to open for classes Fall 2022.
  • Completed construction of The Charleston Club, a beautiful new amenity designed specifically for its age-targeted, low-maintenance neighborhoods featuring a 3,500 sq. ft. clubhouse, a zero-entry pool with sun shelf and adjustable umbrellas, two bocce ball courts and a fire pit.
  • Completed construction, and commenced leases in the first phase of Glenmoor Oaks, featuring luxury 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments
Magnolia Green's phenomenal growth will continue in 2021 with development commencing on two new neighborhoods including Charleston Club Phase 3, offering age-targeted/low-maintenance homes, and Palisades Cove, the next neighborhood of townhomes. In addition, six beautiful new model homes will open in February in Banyan Cove, a new custom home neighborhood offering spectacular views of the golf course.

Nestled on 2,000 acres in southwest Chesterfield County, Magnolia Green offers a variety of home styles for all stages of life; single-family homes on a variety of lot sizes, custom homes, townhomes, age-targeted/low maintenance homes, and apartments. The community is also home to a championship, semi-private Nicklaus Design golf course, an amenity package unrivaled in the region, blue ribbon schools, a farmers' market, year-round social events and more.

Magnolia Green is located at 17301 Memorial Tournament Drive in Moseley, VA 23120. To learn more, visit https://magnoliagreen.com/ or call 804.818.6900.

About iStar, the developer of Magnolia Green
iStar has been one of the largest investors in  luxury condominium, multifamily and master-planned residential developments throughout the United States, having financed and invested in $10 billion of residential projects since 1993. Through inspired design and a careful attention to detail, iStar develops communities that create sustainable value for residents and community members and provide unique lifestyle experiences.

https://magnoliagreen.com/the-latest/

Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
