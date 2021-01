Communication Expert Admonishes Americans to Get Along Better By Being More Honest with Themselves

Endorsed by a broad spectrum of prominent leaders, artists and writers, An Effort to Understand presents a new personal and civic philosophy for Americans "in a nation cracked in half."

-- Today, Disruption Books announced the forthcoming publication of, a new book by rhetoric authority and celebrated writing blogger David Murray will be launched on March 2, 2021. Drawing on wisdom gained over three decades of working with professional writers and psychologists, oral historians and journalists, Murray offers insights for Americans who seek to repair relationships strained to breaking—in politics, at work, and at home.Its title taken from Robert F. Kennedy's desperate, eloquent call for peace on the night of Martin Luther King's assassination,asks its readers to think, talk and behave differently in every aspect of their lives—as leaders and the led, as colleagues and friends, as family—and even in relationship with themselves.in relationship with ourselves," says Murray. "I've discovered there are so many things we are doing all the time that are unintentionally and stupidly driving people away—and so much that webe doing to make connections with one another."With a warm blend of humor and heart, Murray's book reads like a free-wheeling conversation about how we communicate in America. In essays like "We Deserve Leaders Who Act Like They Like Us," and "Speaking Truth to Power: Talking to Myself," Murray gives readers a window into everyday American discourse.And the book's many enthusiastic endorsers include some of the most respected leaders in American government, business and culture. Among them, podcaster Phoebe Judge calls the book "a worthy and reparative tool for these times." "His words could not be more important," says General David Petreaus. And Muhammad Ali biographer Jonathan Eig calls it "an insightful book packed with wonderful writing, practical advice and hope for a better, kinder future."Guided by a sensitive ear for the lessons of history—and perfectly timed for this profound time of transition in America and around the world—shows that the personal and political gulfs between us are small compared to our common desire to connect—and our common need for trust, peace and a measure of solidarity.is now available for pre-order on Amazon ( https://www.amazon.com/ Effort-Understand- Hearing-Another- ... ) and wherever books are sold.Release Date: March 2, 2021Paperback: $16.99, Ebook #XX.XXISBN: 978-1-63331-048-3Review copies of the book are now available. To receive a copy or book the author for an interview, please contact: kitty@kurthlampe.comkitty@kurthlampe.com###David Murray heads the global Professional Speechwriters Association and comments daily on communication issues on his popular blog Writing Boots ( https://writing- boots.com/ ). He is an award-winning journalist and is editor and publisher of, one of the world's longest continuously published magazines. He is the author of, a memoir about his advertising parents, and co-author of thebestseller