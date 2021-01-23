Retirement Planning made easy. The "Safe Money Guy" opens office in Orlando Florida. Glenn has served in this industry for over 30 years. Glenn Neasham with The Orlando Retirement Planning offices of Glenn Neasham is opening new location.

-- About Glenn NeashamAn insurance agent, business executive, and an entrepreneur — Glenn Neasham certainly is a rather busy guy. However, he thrives on devoting every minute that he can to work, and his family of course. He does have a great family four wonderful children, Logan, Emily, and Katelynn, Travis— and he does greatly enjoy spending as much time with them as he can. Even during his time away from work, though, his mind isn't far from business. Neasham is alway's trying to come up with newer and better ways for his company to grow and succeed. He enjoyed having more than one iron in the fire in the past. Now, his main business — his real bread and butter, as some would say — is Glenn Neasham Insurance Agency. Neasham has assisted hundreds of clients in planning their retirements. Understanding the ins and outs of IRA's and 401K plans and annuities and estate planning is not all that easy for most people — Glenn Neasham has helped a great many people not only understand all of that (and more), but put it to use in planning their financial futures.He has owned and operated this company for almost 30 years. In a way, it is like a child he raised, or a seed he planted and took care of over the years. Neasham is quite proud of his success with the Glenn Neasham Insurance Agency. And what client doesn't want to save money on taxes? Neasham has exceptional experience in tax deferred investments as well as in other methods through which people can avoid paying larger sums of tax money. Glenn is also a veteran of The US Navy. He served from 78-81 active duty. He served aboard the USS Emory S. Land AS-39 as well as the USS Enterprise CVN 65. From 82-84 served in the US Navy active and inactive reserves. continued with that endeavor until 2005.Glenn Neasham will always continue to work on Neasham Insurance Agency where he will focus on that, and what's always is in his clients best needs. —and because of his business savvy, he will continue to be successful at helping you.Check out his new company and his invention www.bioxosolutions.comAnnuities are not 100% liquid during the surrender charge period. This allows the insurance company the confidence to invest your money for a longer term without the risk that you call them in the near term asking for a withdrawal above the 10% amount allowed without penalty. Investing longer potentially allows for a higher yield to both the company and you. Annuities are not unlike Bank CD's in that there is a penalty for early withdrawal, except that annuities do typically allow 10% to be withdrawn annually.Because annuities allow for tax deferral on the funds you have invested, the IRS will impose a 10% penalty for funds withdrawn prior to reaching your 59-1/2 birthday. This is true of any tax deferred vehicle such as IRA's 401(k)s, 403(b)s, etc.Is 10% enough liquidity annually?Using the example of $100,000 placed in an annuity offering a 10% penalty free withdrawal, which many do, you could take out $10,000 annually or the entire original balance in ten years. Most people would find that spending their savings at the rate of 10% annually would deplete them of their savings well in advance of life expectancies.Annuity surrender charges are not imposed upon you unless you take more than the penalty-free amount. This means you control whether you will ever pay a penalty.Surrender charges do not occur involuntarily like the market's volatility, which may impact savings negatively as occurred twice from 2000 to 2009.ConclusionThe purpose of money should dictate where you place it. Fixed Annuities are best suited for nest egg dollars that need to be kept safe and provide you an income for as long as you live.Annuities have the unique ability to continue to pay you lifetime income even after the depletion of your principal. So even if you run out of money with an annuity you would not run out of income.Annuities and Social Security are the only vehicles that offer lifetime incomes. The annuity gets its strength from the claims paying ability of the insurance company and Social Security from the federal government's collection and management of taxes.HOW ANNUITIES WORK FOR REAL PEOPLE