News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Retirement Planning made easy. The "Safe Money Guy" opens office in Orlando Florida
Retirement Planning made easy. The "Safe Money Guy" opens office in Orlando Florida. Glenn has served in this industry for over 30 years. Glenn Neasham with The Orlando Retirement Planning offices of Glenn Neasham is opening new location.
By: Neasham Insurance Agency
Check out his new company and his invention www.bioxosolutions.com
Annuities are not 100% liquid during the surrender charge period. This allows the insurance company the confidence to invest your money for a longer term without the risk that you call them in the near term asking for a withdrawal above the 10% amount allowed without penalty. Investing longer potentially allows for a higher yield to both the company and you. Annuities are not unlike Bank CD's in that there is a penalty for early withdrawal, except that annuities do typically allow 10% to be withdrawn annually.Because annuities allow for tax deferral on the funds you have invested, the IRS will impose a 10% penalty for funds withdrawn prior to reaching your 59-1/2 birthday. This is true of any tax deferred vehicle such as IRA's 401(k)s, 403(b)s, etc.Is 10% enough liquidity annually?Using the example of $100,000 placed in an annuity offering a 10% penalty free withdrawal, which many do, you could take out $10,000 annually or the entire original balance in ten years. Most people would find that spending their savings at the rate of 10% annually would deplete them of their savings well in advance of life expectancies.Annuity surrender charges are not imposed upon you unless you take more than the penalty-free amount. This means you control whether you will ever pay a penalty.Surrender charges do not occur involuntarily like the market's volatility, which may impact savings negatively as occurred twice from 2000 to 2009.ConclusionThe purpose of money should dictate where you place it. Fixed Annuities are best suited for nest egg dollars that need to be kept safe and provide you an income for as long as you live.Annuities have the unique ability to continue to pay you lifetime income even after the depletion of your principal. So even if you run out of money with an annuity you would not run out of income.Annuities and Social Security are the only vehicles that offer lifetime incomes. The annuity gets its strength from the claims paying ability of the insurance company and Social Security from the federal government's collection and management of taxes.
HOW ANNUITIES WORK FOR REAL PEOPLE
Contact
Orlando Retirement Planning offices
Glenn A.Neasham
safemoneyguy1@
910-916-5230 707-367-5003 neashaminsurance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse