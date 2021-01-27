BIOXO SOLUTIONS LLC is looking for Venture Capital to move this revolutionary company forward

Meet our CEO Nichol Behrens and Glenn Neasham. They are saving lives. Reopening schools, and help your businesses be safer, and a place where people will feel comfortable doing business with you. BIOXO Solutions specializes in sanitation and safety.

-- Nichol brings years of experience and entrepreneurial success. Nichol is a mother of 3 amazing kids and a widow to her loving late husband of 25 years. At the age of 21 Nichol created her first company with 50 employees. "Party Central" was a children's entertainment company specializing in 500 corporate events a year. Simultaneously she and her husband owned and operated an orthopedic distribution supply company "Northwest Joints" in 3 states of the Pacific Northwest.Among being a successful business owner, she is also a published bestselling author and public speaker on life's adversities. Her passion for creating a product line not only useful but necessary is rewarding. With Nichols medical background she possesses, she has seen and experienced firsthand the damages of unclean sanitary issues.Since Nichol has taken on the development of "The Toilet Buddy", she has always embraced the expanded need for this technology. Nichol's vision for "The Toilet Buddy" to be placed in all public locations and not just the restrooms was her drive from day one.With the shock of the COVID-19 virus hitting the world in the first quarter of 2020, the need to launch this product immediately became even more apparent. Nichol promptly built a team focused on research and development, which inspired innovating "The Toilet Buddy" into a 2-in-1 disinfectant wipe and hand sanitizer dispense system. It was important for Nichol and her team to create a compact dispense system strategically placed in our world helping in the reopening of our communities. This event led to the rebranding of "Tidy Buddies, LLC" to "BiOXO SOLUTIONS, LLC".Nichol's sincere drive and determination to assist the education system in the U.S. and internationally provide a safer environment for all participates, has given real meaning and purpose to her visions. Nichol adores leading the BiOXO SOLUTIONS team and their commitment to innovating products and creating solutions for our world's sanitation needs is always done with love and care, hence the OXO in BiOXO.As a successful businessman, Glenn Neasham's keen eye for innovation has launched him into the world as an inventor of a variety of ingenious products to address our world's needs. Glenn began his career in the armed forces serving in the US Navy where his hard work and attention to details was given the opportunity to be enhanced and refined through his military training. Then off to college he went and studied business, theatre and criminal justice at BYU Idaho and the College of San Mateo in California, and also attended the "School for film and TV" in New York city as well as a summer training congress at the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco.His passion for being creative as an entrepreneur has also served him well. The original brainchild of BiOXO SOLUTIONS was the patented cleaning dispenser he called "The Toilet Buddy", which addressed the need for cleanliness in the restroom.The journey to create "The Toilet Buddy" began long ago, as a father of 2 boys, and 2 girls one having special needs. He found himself concerned about keeping the toilet clean and sanitized. He thought because homes typically don't have "toilet seat paper covers" that a devise dispensing a 100% biodegradable wet wipe that would kill viruses and bacteria's could be something almost every home and business could use.He wanted to provide a clean environment and found it an impossible task due to boy's not lifting the toilet seat he thought why not create a devise like the original "Toilet Buddy". It was at this pivotal point that Glenn came up with the concept for "The Toilet Buddy." He saw the need for an accessible fixed dispenser to hold disinfectant wipes. These wipes could provide a simple way to clean the seat prior to its use with a disinfectant wipe solution.Glenn never thought this invention would be so needed until he partnered with Nichol Behrens. They have now created a dynamic team and launched a company to bring solutions that are crucially needed in our society and world today. A loving father whose simple act of kindness to protect his children, is the very thing protecting our communities.