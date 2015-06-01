News By Tag
San Francisco Black Film Festival Adds New Leaders & Announces Festival Dates, June 10-13, 2021
Passion for family fuels the San Francisco Black Film Festival legacy as a new generation join the worldwide African Diaspora affirming festival founded by late Arts Impresario, Ave Montague. After the shocking and unexpected demise of Festival Director Kali O'Ray, Montague's son, last August due to an undetected degenerative heart condition, Cree Ray and Kali Ray Jr., daughter and son of O'Ray will join the San Francisco Black Film Festival as Festival Directors. The San Francisco Black Film Festival Festival is slated for June 10-13, 2021. Film submissions are now being accepted via https://filmfreeway.com/
"In tribute to the love of both our grandmother and father, we are continuing their labor of love of providing a positive narrative about the African Diaspora both here at home and internationally,"
"We appreciate all of our past sponsors, volunteers, and devotees of the San Francisco Black Film Festival that helped us invite the world to San Francisco and to a platform that encouraged dialogue between races to better understand each other," said Kali Ray Jr., San Francisco Black Film Festival Director. "Building on that platform that heralded justice, equality and equity, we invite our old friends and new ones to help us build on this San Francisco cultural icon for the world that was born in the historic Fillmore District.
Film submissions are now being accepted via https://filmfreeway.com/
With the worldwide Diaspora always a theme of the San Francisco Black Film Festival, Kali O'Ray's leadership in the Coronavirus Pandemic challenging year of 2020, extended to Nigeria and South Africa in what was unknowingly to be O'Ray's last festival directorship.
The San Francisco Black Film Festival virtually opened the door for New York based independent filmmaker Taheim Bryan's "Equal Standard" (https://www.durbanfilmfest.com/
SFBFF staff and Filmmakers were guests of the Durban FilmMart and the San Francisco Black Film Festival hosted an international panel discussion with Durban FilmMart about trade: "Live Talk @SFBFF: Art & Trade in Africa (https://vimeo.com/
"We are family, a worldwide family as Ave and Kali projected in their heartfelt work through the San Francisco Black Film Festival," said Katera Crossley, San Francisco Black Film Festival Director. "We thank our family of friends such as the Honorable London Breed (https://www.youtube.com/
Whether the festival will be virtual, live or both has not been determined. For updates and news about the San Francisco Black Film Festival sign up for the newsletter at www.sfbff.org.
