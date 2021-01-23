Glenn Neasham joins Triumph Marketing specializing in income/wealth preservation in Orlando Florida

Congratulation Glenn Neasham on joining our team. We have the right plan to fit your clients needs.

By: Neasham Insurance Agency

Orlando Retirement Planning offices of Glenn Neasham

safemoneyguy1@ yahoo.com

910-916-5230 Orlando Retirement Planning offices of Glenn Neasham910-916-5230

--Are you aware of the unique strategy called "indexing," which can help you achieve safety and growth on the same dollar at the same time? Through innovative financial tools, you can make sure your nest egg is safe from market declines. As a matter of fact, we have never lost a dime of our clients' money. The secret is to not place it where it can experience a loss. As you look ahead at the likelihood of increasing volatility in the market, it is important that you preserve your nest egg—the engine that drives your retirement future—from negative volatility.Despite our current economy and gloomy predictions, periods of tremendous opportunity in the market are still likely. What if it were possible to preserve your assets from market downturns without having to make an emotional decision to buy, sell, or hold any one stock? What if you could take advantage of a strategy that automatically takes you out of harm's way during bad years and positions you for opportunity during good ones? The secret is in linking safely to the market without putting your principal there. By "indexing" to the market instead of "owning" the market, you can link to indices safely on autopilot and lock in your gains without creating a taxable event. According to a recent study by the Wharton School of Finance, some indexed products—because of their ability to lock in credited interest in up years and not experience losses in the down years—outperformed the broad market over the last 15 years!(1)Some will find this news sounds too good to be true. It is hard to believe that there are strategies available that could have preserved your assets from the devastating downturns of the past. Certainly, most of us know how to keep our money safe: insurance companies have been preserving our money for over a century in vehicles like Annuities and Life Insurance. Innovative enhancements to these safe vehicles allow you to experience growth in Fixed Indexed Annuities* and Indexed Universal Life Insurance**.The catch? Most indexed products are designed for long-term or nest egg money. Dollars that need to be spent in the near term are best placed elsewhere. For those who have the luxury of time, indexed vehicles like Indexed Annuities* and Indexed Universal Life Insurance** have the possibility to outperform the market over time without subjecting principal to market risk and market volatility. Indexed Annuities* and Indexed Universal Life Insurance** are regulated by governmental agencies. These well-designed vehicles have many positives and two potential negatives. The first negative is that they don't capture all the up of the market and the second is that they are initially not 100% liquid. These plans have surrender penalties that eventually expire, resulting in the policy becoming 100% liquid. Paying a surrender penalty is a conscious decision. Market loss is not. We offer a variety of plans ranging from 5 to 16 years in length offered by many different insurance companies.www.neashaminsurance.com