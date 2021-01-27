News By Tag
BIOXO SOLUTIONS LLC. launches new products to reopen schools, businesses, and save lives
Bioxosolutions.com has launched new products to fight viruses and bacteria's for schools, businesses and homes. Investment opportunities available. Check out our website for complete info. on our vision to help save lives, and quickly open schools.
By: BIOXOSOLUTIONS LLC.
YOUR ALL-PURPOSE SANITATION WIPE & SANITIZER SOLUTION
www.bioxosolutions.com The ultimate goal at BiOXO SOLUTIONS is to provide products that fight against germs & viruses encountered in our daily lives. This focus will help our global community return to and maintain a healthy and safe "new normal".
Our patent pending dispense system and cleaning products can be easily placed in strategic locations, allowing everyone the ability to clean public areas like offices, classrooms, school buses, gas pumps, bathroom stalls, check out stands, and more. We hope to help create an environment of safety that will prevent the spread of dangerous pathogens and pandemics in the future. We want you and your loved ones to feel safe and secure, knowing you can clean and defend against the unnecessary spread of microscopic dangers.
BiOXO SOLUTIONS is committed to innovating products that will help us all win the battle against the bio-war we are facing.
GET STARTED NOW (https://bioxosolutions.com/
ACCESSIBILITY
The BiOXO SOLUTIONS 2-in-1 Dispenser is a versatile sanitizing wipe and hand sanitizer dispensing unit. It can be mounted to virtually any surface to allow for easy accessible use.
DURABILITY
Made from a mix of polyurethane and other durable plastics, the BiOXO SOLUTIONS 2-in-1 Dispenser is extremely high quality and will stand the test of time and use.
SIMPLICITY
Taking minutes to install and mere moments to reload, the BiOXO SOLUTIONS 2-in-1 Dispenser makes keeping disinfectant protocol in place a breeze.
Get On Board with BiOXO SOLUTIONS
Here at BiOXO SOLUTIONS we aim to make the world you live in a cleaner place with our patent pending 2-in-1 sanitary wipe & hands-free sanitizer dispenser , that can be utilized in any number of applications from commercial, residential, medical and gym facilities.
Please reach out with any questions you may have, and we'll be sure to respond within 1 – 2 business days..
Contact BiOXO SOLUTIONS today for any questions or purchase inquiries.
We can be reached by phone at 208-244-0711, or please fill out the form below.
Thank you and we look forward to serving your all sanitizing needs.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR ONE GROUND FLOOR INVESTOR.
Investment opportunities currently available. Get in on the ground floor. Contact Nichol for details.
Email : sales@bioxosolutions.com Phone: 1-208-244-0711
Contact
