 
News By Tag
* Annuities
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2021
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
25242322212019


Glenn Neasham with Neasham Insurance Agency "The Safe Money Guy" opens agency in Orlando Florida

The Retirement Planning offices of Glenn Neasham opens office in Orlando Florida to serve the senior community with their "safe money" needs.
By: Neasham Insurance Agency
 
 
1016809 10153266792905107 192408295 N
1016809 10153266792905107 192408295 N
ORLANDO, Fla. - Jan. 23, 2021 - PRLog -- The "Safe Money Guy" Glenn Neasham teams up with Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton and company. "At Tarkenton Financial, we help retirees address concerns about outliving income, avoiding market volatility, and getting more out of Social Security benefits." Neasham agrees. As a result, his clients often call him the "Safe Money Guy." Neasham is a veteran of the United States Navy, serving on active duty from 1978-81 and as a reservist from 1982-84.Neasham and Tarkenton Financial will work together to provide clients with retirement strategies focused on guarantees, asset protection and income. Tarkenton is widely known for his 18-year NFL career as a quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. "At Tarkenton Financial, we help retirees address concerns about outliving income, avoiding market volatility, and getting more out of Social Security benefits, and guaranteeing you an income you can never outlive. "Neasham agrees. Contact Glenn for details.707-367-5003 or 910-916-5230
The ALL Season Portfolio
'Protect the nest, invest the rest'
All
Season Portfolio.
Intended to provide you with regular monthly income. We structure these plans following the simple fact that monthly bills require monthly income. We want to first build a foundation of income for you, a "private pension,"  so that  you are then free to invest the rest of your assets. Or, as we like to say, "Protect the nest, invest the rest."

The private pension provides for monthly living expenses, (Paychecks). Your stock market account is designed for taxes, inflation and infrequent purchases, (Playchecks). For your private pension, we use fixed indexed annuities instead of bonds or dividend-paying stocks for the many following reasons:

Dividend stocks may reduce or discontinue paying the dividends when the economy  falters. You are likely to still need income so the lower income would reduce your standard of living.
  • Fixed indexed annuities (FIAs) are very secure in protecting your principal, gains and income from loss
  • The investment risk in FIAs is fully born by the issuing insurance company, not the owner  of the annuity (which is why you don't sign a prospectus which says you can lose your shirt)
  • FIAs protect growth while providing monthly income, an unbeatable combination
  • Why buy bonds naked in the marketplace when you can let insurance companies buy them and place the strength of that company between you and the bonds for your protection?
  • FIAs work on autopilot without a need to buy or sell anything once they are in place
  • FIAs offer 4%-plus withdrawal rates, including appreciation in the market through linkage to indices such as the S&P 500
https://www.wboc.com/story/42932228/retirement-planning-o...

Contact
Glenn Neasham, or Evelyn 707-367-5003,
or 910-916-5230, or visit www.neashaminsurance.com
safemoneyguy1@yahoo.com
707-367-5003 or 910-916-5230
End
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:Annuities
Industry:Insurance
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 23, 2021
Glenn Neasham PRs
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jan 23, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share