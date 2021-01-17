News By Tag
StroudwaterGCL Rural Healthcare Capital Welcomes Industry Leader as Chief Executive Officer
Brian Haapala brings over twenty years of experience to this role
Haapala has served as a trusted advisor to healthcare executives and Boards of Directors for over twenty years with a focus on developing sustainable healthcare systems. He is passionate about securing capital investments to modernize the aging rural healthcare infrastructure and increase high quality, high value services for rural people and places. Over his career, Haapala has led hundreds of client projects in strategic facilities master planning, strategic planning, turnarounds, and affiliation engagements for clients in every region of the country.
"Brian is one of the most progressive and innovative partners I have had the experience to work with. He was instrumental in my hospital's journey to dream, design, fund, and build a new healthcare facility for my community," said Josh Martin, CEO of Summit Pacific Medical Center.
Prior to joining StroudwaterGCL, Haapala was Senior Vice President at Colliers Securities and was licensed as a municipal securities representative and financial advisor. In addition, he was Chief USDA Underwriter for Colliers Mortgage, where he was accountable for evaluating and approving all Guaranteed Loan commitments. Prior to his investment banking experience, Brian was a Principal with Stroudwater Associates where he was the co-founder of the rural healthcare practice, co-author of the Rural Hospital Replacement Study, leader of the strategic master facility planning practice, and served as the firm's managing director. "After starting my career at Stroudwater, I'm excited to be coming 'home' to work again with the talented team here and offer my expertise in transforming rural healthcare with capital investments at the lowest rates available in the market," said Haapala.
"Brian shares our vision and mission to help rural hospitals provide the best care for their communities,"
Haapala connects financing plans with clients' strategy, operations, and financial success factors for the future. He is board certified in healthcare management as a fellow with the American College of Healthcare Executives and is a licensed Financial Advisor and Municipal Securities Representative. He attended Albion College and earned his Master's in Health Services Administration from the University of Michigan.
"Given their unique requirements and terms, USDA financings require specialized expertise and experience, and Brian Haapala has both. In addition to his technical and credit strengths, Brian knows how to guide clients through the execution of a USDA financing, and does so in a friendly, collegial manner. He's a great choice to run Stroudwater's USDA practice."
About Stroudwater Associates
Founded in 1985, Stroudwater Associates is a leading national healthcare consulting firm based in Portland, Maine, with offices in Nashville and Atlanta. We focus on strategic, operational, and financial areas where our perspective offers the highest value for rural hospitals, community hospitals, healthcare systems, and large physician groups. Stroudwater is made up of clinicians, managers, corporate officers, investment bankers, financial analysts, and content specialists with deep domain expertise.
