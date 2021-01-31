News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Christina Mitchell, MD
Dr. Mitchell discusses tinea corporis, a skin condition with more than three million cases in the United States per year
Tinea corporis, also known as ringworm, is a highly contagious fungal infection of the skin or scalp. It is spread by skin-to-skin contact or by touching an infected animal or object. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Mitchell, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets five products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Christina Mitchell, MD
Dr. Mitchell is a Florida native who grew up in North Florida. She attended the University of Florida in Gainesville for her undergraduate studies and remained there to complete her medical degree and residency training in dermatology. She accepted a position as an Assistant Professor at the University of Florida in 2008 and remains connected to the school as an adjunct faculty member. Trained and experienced in all aspects of medical dermatology, Dr. Mitchell works with patients to address numerous skin health needs. She is also proud to include medical aesthetics as part of her services at Dermatology Specialists of Gainesville, where she serves as Medical Director. For additional information about Dr. Mitchell, please visit https://www.dermspecialist.net/
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually, a partner company individually, or Fortress together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships;
Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and William Begien
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
ir@fortressbiotech.com
(781) 652-4500
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse