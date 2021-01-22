 
The Bedside Report Webinar Slated To Help Future Nurses Rock

RN, Mona Clayton (theonlynursemona.com)To Host Students from USA and Abroad
By: The Nurses Pub
 
 
Clayton, Rn, Ceo
Clayton, Rn, Ceo
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 18, 2021 - PRLog -- The CEO of The Nurses Pub non-profit organization, Mona Clayton, a registered nurse and educator, develops creative programs, seminars, and community outreach events to bridge closer to bringing 100K future nurses into the field, not only in the USA but throughout the globe. The initiative, the (#future100k), was kickstarted in 2014 to combat the need to bring new people into the field of nursing.

Clayton recognized that the nursing shortage was apparent back then, and now with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, she realizes that the nursing field is in dire demand of more professionals to care for individuals. According to Clayton, "Nurses are the backbone of medical care and we need to emphasize the need for bringing more individuals into the career path."

"Although we are accustomed to hosting in-person seminars, due to COVID, we are able to engage more of our international students during our programs. Our international outreach has been incredible and my belief is that nursing is definitely a part of every culture."

On Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 10 am (PST), Clayton will host "The Bedside Report" webinar along with a panel of diverse seasoned professionals ready to share information about the What, When, Where and How of nursing. The webinar is sponsored by the University of Phoenix-Southern California, Grand Canyon University, and Making Moves with Marlo Realtor.

Included in the line-up are: Anthony L. Hines, MSN, RN-BC, PMHNP-BC, PHN;
Pamela Bryant, RN, MSN, FNP-C, PHN; Aya Islamova, MSN, RN; Yinka Ogundare, MA, MSc; Joi U Grant, BSN, RN; and Host, Mona Clayton, MSN, RN.

The purpose of the webinar is to bring diverse programming and student engagement from various parts of the world. On board is a "Foreign Credentials Student Development" counselor to help equip students from abroad that wish to gain more information on how to study in the United States.

To interview Ms. Clayton, please email us at: thenursespub@gmail.com. For more information regarding The Nurses Pub Organization, or to register please see webinar tab at: www.thenursespub.org.
Page Updated Last on: Jan 22, 2021
