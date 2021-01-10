News By Tag
Pump efficiencies and the effect on ROI
How Pump Room Efficiencies Impact the Lifetime Cost of Operation
By: ComPac
The good news is that many organizations may be able to decrease energy costs by focusing on an area they may not have considered: their pump and filter room. Pumping system energy usage represents between 25 and 50 percent (https://www.waterworld.com/
Facility managers sometimes fail to look beyond the initial pump purchase when estimating a company's return on investment. Pump selection is a decision that can save you thousands of dollars over the lifetime of your pump.
Selecting the Right Pump Now Saves Money Later
Why invest in a quality pump? In short, energy is expensive, and better filtration pumps use less of it. Energy efficiency researchers have reported that 30% to 50% of the energy consumed (https://www.energy.gov/
There are several reasons poor pump selections or lower quality pump can contribute to a higher overall cost:
Pump efficiencies measure how well a pump can convert electrical energy into mechanical energy. More efficient filtration pumps use less energy to convert costly kilowatt-hours into water filtration rates, lowering overall energy costs.
Going through a life cycle costing (https://www.waterworld.com/
As designated by The Hydraulic Institute (https://estore.pumps.org/
Each of these comes with its own considerations. Factoring the energy efficiency of your new pump is especially important when making the initial purchase.
When it comes to the initial pumping system purchases, LCC takes into account costs related to engineering, the bidding process, administrative costs, testing, inspection fees, spare part inventory, staff training, and auxiliary equipment.
Ultimately, the initial purchase price is typically less than 15 percent of the total ownership cost . Pump system energy consumption costs can account for more than ten times the initial purchase price (https://www.chemengonline.com/
What Is Pump Efficiency and How Is It Calculated?
Pump efficiency is the ratio of water horsepower output from the pump to the shaft horsepower input for the pump. Water horsepower is a measurement of pump flow rate and pressure. The pump's motor creates shaft horsepower.
No pump is 100 percent efficient. If it were, the mechanical horsepower input would equal the water horsepower output. In reality, mechanical horsepower input is always greater than water horsepower output for any pump. Issues impacting pump efficiency include:
Pump efficiency is calculated based on two related values (https://www.uaex.edu/
The Com-Pac & CPI Difference
Com-Pac has been making advances in the packaged filtration development sector for over 40 years. We use quality materials and products that offer longer life expectancy, including composite housing, CPI (Division of Com-Pa Filtration) C-Series epoxy-coated pumps, SS Impellers, and TEFC premium efficient motors.
When you partner with Com-Pac, you'll benefit from a company focused on helping our clients find the most efficient, economical pumping solutions for their specific projects. Often, we can find a right-sized pump that can achieve upwards of 85 percent efficiency, in most cases almost 10 percent more than our competitors. And as discussed earlier that 10% in efficiency gains can equate to tens of thousands of dollars in overall total cost of ownership savings.
Contact Com-Pac (https://Com-
