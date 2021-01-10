News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mingle Media TV Network Pivots to Expand a Host of Services to Support New Mexico Film, TV, Gaming
MMTVN's expansion will help above and below the line entertainment professionals in this emerging market following Netflix and others expanding to New Mexico as a growing production hub.
"We looked at the decentralization of Hollywood growing over the past few years and wanted to move to one of these expanding hubs to support the local talent," said Stephanie Piche, founder of Mingle Media TV. "We selected New Mexico, not only for the investment made by Netflix and others but because of our family history. My grandfather worked as a "cowboy" actor in Tom Mix movies shot here in Arizona and New Mexico. Plus, we have come to the Land of Enchantment over the years for vacations and love the culture and the people, so it was an easy decision."
JOIN US ON SATURDAY FOR THE NM WOMEN IN FILM LIVE STREAM KICK OFF ONLINE EVENT
On Saturday, January 16th, Ms. Piche, will be on a live stream interview on Instagram Live on @NMWIF, hosted by New Mexico Women in Film, for their first of 2021 interviews for "Ready, Set, Film NM!" with actor, writer, producer, Jordyn Aquino, at 10 AM. During the interview, Piche will talk further about their expansion and answer questions during the show which will be made available on the NM Women in Film social media channels following.
"New Mexico has been involved in film since the late 1800's, has amazing vistas for locations that any storyteller would love for their project and the background actors here are not only plentiful and experienced but very diverse, so they can fit the need for any movie," said Piche, "The real issue for continued growth for the State to benefit from is getting more of the New Mexico above the line talent seen and cast in feature work. Not bringing crews from out of state. That's our mission with RCR Client Services, to create opportunity media ripples for New Mexico talent to be seen by producers, casting directors, and others who want to shoot here."
Since 2010, Mingle Media TV has successfully used traditional and social media marketing techniques to build and grow awareness for their media with over 10 million views a month. Piche has over twenty-five years of experience in helping startups grow up and bringing products to market and has created and managed branded campaigns with great success and has seen first-hand how the power of investing in content, not ads builds a brand name authentically and exponentially.
Want to get in touch and learn more about these new divisions? Please visit Mingle Media TV Network's corporate umbrella site at http://www.minglemediatvnetwork.com.
Contact
Leslie Harris
KPI Publicity
***@keypractices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse