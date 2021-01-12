News By Tag
Scottsdale Leadership Announces Class 35
This year's class will participate in multiple education days throughout the year on topics including Historical Leadership, City Government, Public Safety, Sustainable Initiates, Human Services, Diversity and Inclusion, Economic Development, Health and Vitality, Education, Arts and Culture.
"We are committed to providing high quality leadership training designed to cultivate leadership skills, empathy and civil discourse in a challenging time with unrest and unease across our country on a national and local level. Scottsdale Leadership will examine new norms in each of these topic days to creatively and innovatively lead in the future", stated Executive Director Lee Ann Witt.
Member of Class 35 include:
× Nicholas Alamshaw, Sergeant, City of Scottsdale Police Department
× Maureen Aldrich, Tourism Specialist, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community
× Michael Baer, Division Manager, Sunland Asphalt
× Lisa Bishop, Claim Team Manager, State Farm Insurance
× Austin Bloom, Director of Expansion, BVO Luxury Group at Keller Williams Realty
× Sture Christianson, Vice President of Employee Benefits, USI Insurance Services, LLC
× Catherine Durre, Director of Business Development, Calvary Healing Center
× Owen Ellington, IT Communications Manager, City of Scottsdale
× Mike Gertzman, Senior Communications Manager, DC Ranch
× G'Kyshia Hughes, Senior Member Advocate, Care1st Health Plan Arizona, A Centene Corporation Company
× Richard Krauss, Senior Mortgage Banker, The Federal Savings Bank
× Sean McGarry, Realtor/Principle, Remax Excalibure/Fecit Group
× Lyric Naquin, Advancement Director, Notre Dame Preparatory High School
× Pam Palermo, Foundations Executive Director, Odysea Aquarium
× Shauna Schmeisser, General Counsel, MFLicenseCenter.com
× Eric Sells, Marketing & Public Relations Manager, Scottsdale Community College
× Patricia Shoenhardt, Consultant, Nationwide Insurance
× David Sobek, Area Sales Leader, Marriott International
× John Stamper, National Healthcare Contracts Manager, Clorox Healthcare
× Damian Vega, Executive Director, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley YMCA
The mission of Scottsdale Leadership is to inform, inspire and empower leaders to champion and strengthen the interests of the community. Through powerful, transformative experiences during its leadership development programs, Scottsdale Leadership enhances the ability of leaders and creates engaged citizens who ensure a sustainable future for our community. Drawing from a diverse and inclusive group of individuals from the private and public sectors, Scottsdale Leadership creates lifelong, sustained partnerships and connections, delivering a strong net of prominent leaders who regularly influence our communities.
Since 1986, Scottsdale Leadership has graduated over 1,200 individuals who are prepared to take on leadership roles across our communities. Through powerful, transformative experiences during its leadership development programs, Scottsdale Leadership enhances the ability of leaders and creates engaged citizens who ensure a sustainable future for our community. For more information call Scottsdale Leadership at 480-627-6710 or visit www.ScottsdaleLeadership.org.
Lee Ann Witt | Executive Director
