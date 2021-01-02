News By Tag
TRICCAR Announces Results of 1-Year Study of Its AVL™ Antiviral Formula
Study Reports Reduction in Human Coronavirus, RSV, Rhinovirus and Influenza vs. Placebo
By: TRICCAR, Inc.
"The results of this study backs up our earlier 2020 announcement that AVL supports the human immune system and can be a valuable part of a person's wellness regimen over a long period," said Bill Townsend, President and CEO of TRICCAR, Inc.
Initially conducted between October 14, 2019 and March 15, 2020, the study included 118 men and women between the ages of 25-80. Participants in the AVL group were given the recommended dosage of two tablets, twice daily. The control participants were given the same dosage of a placebo. The AVL group reported fewer incidents of human coronavirus, Rhinovirus, RSV, and influenza:
The study reported that 40.6% of the placebo group became infected with the human coronavirus, RSV, or Rhinovirus compared to 10.5% of those taking AVL. Fewer cases of influenza were reported with 21.4% of those taking placebo contracting the flu, roughly the same number as the general population in a given year. Only 4.7% of those taking AVL tested positive for influenza.
As a follow on of one-year's consumption of AVL, participants were asked to report any incidences of positive SARS-CoV-2 tests in 2020, in which zero were reported.
"AVL's results suggest an easy and effective over-the-counter product to help people support their natural defenses against viruses," said Townsend. "In finding no incidences of SARS-CoV-2 infection amongst those who took the bioceutical for a year, we believe AVL may play a role in preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2 as a standalone supplement or add-on to vaccinations."
TRICCAR intends to undertake a clinical trial to test AVL on people who have received a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2 to determine if post-infection dosing may help lessen the severity of the disease. This will be conducted after the Company's $15,000,000 Series B PIPE financing, which is offered at $1 a share paying 9% interest and converting to $3 in share value at the end three years. Alpha Strategies of Newport Beach, California is leading the raise.
About TRICCAR
TRICCAR, Inc. is a Las Vegas, Nevada-based biomedicine company, creating bioceutical solutions that support the health of those suffering from the world's most common illnesses and conditions, including, obesity, hypothyroidism, calcium deficiency, pain, diabetic neuropathy, and trigeminal neuralgia. The Company competes in markets estimated at $1 trillion in annual sales for human and animal formulations. TRICCAR products have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
For additional information on TRICCAR, please visit http://www.triccar.com.
Forward Looking Statement Disclosure
This communication contains forward-looking statements. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate,"
Any or all of our forward-looking statements herein may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. We have provided links to certain other web sites that may or may not provide material that is informative, and any information contained therein should not be considered a representation by the Company as to facts or materials contained therein.
Media Contact
Mark C. Hamilton
media@triccar.com
702-330-2430
