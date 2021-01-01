Parents Worry About Academic Achievement and Mental Health in Pandemic-Era Schools

GRAY, Tenn.
- Jan. 5, 2021
- PRLog
-- As schools nationwide continue to struggle with service delivery amid the resurgence of the virus spread, parents are left wondering about the long-term effects on their children's academic achievement and mental health. Not-for-profit research-based NWEA (formerly known as the Northwest Evaluation Association)
reports in the Collaborative for Student Growth Brief dated November 2020, that US student math achievement in fall 2020 was down as much as 10 percentile points across grade levels as compared to fall 2019 scores, while mental health professionals are reporting an increase in anxiety and depression among youth worldwide. The Old Schoolhouse®
offers parents support to provide a stable educational and emotional environment at home. The Twentieth Anniversary Spring 2021 issue of The Old Schoolhouse®
Magazine is available for pre-sale now through the online store at www.theoldschoolhouse.com, where parents can also find free and low-cost resources, as well as back issues of the trusted trade magazine, to help them take charge of their children's education.
"Parents know their children best and can provide the safe, nurturing environment a child needs to flourish physically, educationally, and emotionally
," says Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse®
Magazine. "Parents don't have to ride the public school rollercoaster. Homeschooling offers an alternative that brings a family connectedness and individual achievement that can't be matched in an institutional setting
." The Four Pillars of The Old Schoolhouse®—
Faith, Knowledge, Hope, Future—undergird the mission behind The Old Schoolhouse®
Magazine, the SchoolhouseTeachers.com curriculum platform, and all of the many quality resources that make The Old Schoolhouse®
recognized as a homeschool industry leader around the globe.
Each quarterly issue of The Old Schoolhouse®
Magazine includes over 120 pages of informative articles, teaching units and studies, cutting-edge interviews, product reviews, resource directories, and curriculum guidance. Parents gain essential tools for teaching special needs learners, preparing teens for college and careers, and balancing homeschooling with family and work needs. The Twentieth Anniversary 2021 issue also features not-to-be-missed perspectives from some of homeschooling's most recognized speakers and authors. For parents who have been searching to best meet the needs of their families during these unprecedented times, The Old Schoolhouse®
