Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Ronald Bernardin, MD
Dr. Bernardin discusses seborrheic dermatitis, a skin condition affecting more than 3 million people yearly in the United States
According to the Mayo Clinic, seborrheic dermatitis is a common skin condition that mainly affects the scalp. It causes scaly patches, red skin and stubborn dandruff. Seborrheic dermatitis can also affect oily areas of the body, such as the face, sides of the nose, eyebrows, ears, eyelids and chest. Seborrheic dermatitis is also called dandruff, seborrheic eczema and seborrheic psoriasis. For infants, the condition is known as cradle cap and causes crusty, scaly patches on the scalp.
To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Bernardin, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets five products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Ronald Bernardin, MD
Dr. Bernardin graduated summa cum laude from Villanova University in Pennsylvania, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He then earned his medical degree with summa cum laude distinction from MCP Hahnemann School of Medicine/Drexel University College of Medicine before embarking on an 11 year career as an active duty physician in the United States Air Force. After completing his internship at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California, Dr. Bernardin served four years as a flight surgeon at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. He then completed his residency in dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania. During his residency, he was awarded the American Academy of Dermatology Resident International Grant and participated in a month-long elective on the dermatology service at Princess Marina Hospital in Botswana. Dr. Bernardin also had the opportunity during his residency to serve as a counselor-physician at Camp Discovery, a summer camp for children with severe skin diseases. He fulfilled the final three years of his military commitment as the Chief of Dermatology at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska. For additional information about Dr. Bernardin, please visit https://macaioneandpapadermatology.com/
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually, a partner company individually, or Fortress together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships;
Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and William Begien
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
ir@fortressbiotech.com
(781) 652-4500
