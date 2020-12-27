What's Something to Wear with a Pencil Skirt

The trend is the bigger the better, lightweight pencil skirts are in fashion all the time, they are usually paired with a smart top, either with a plunging neck or with a high back, either way the pencil skirt is super hot and popular.

-- For years the pencil skirt has been one of the most fashionable clothing items.The trend is the bigger the better, lightweight pencil skirts are in fashion all the time, they are usually paired with a smart top, either with a plunging neck or with a high back, either way the pencil skirt is super hot and popular.There are so many beautiful looks to the pencil skirt you can wear them out to dinner, to a nice dance, to visit your friends or even to school. importantly you can dress them up or down depending on what you wear with them.It can be worn with a causal tee, a nice top and a belt or a belt and fabulous shoes.So let's take a look at a few more looks. What do you wear them with?Recently, the pencil skirt has been a denim material, which is cool and casual for summer, they work great layered over a tee and they can still be work appropriate when t shirt and sneakers are all you need on a hot day. Recently some of them have been embroidered with Disney characters like strands of snow, sparkles and more.If your looking for a smart look for work, the pencil skirt may be the ticket. You can wear them with a smart blouse and some sexy sandals or even some ankle boots depending on your outfit. Wear a pencil skirt at work and you may be noticed for the smart fashionable female that you are. You may even be the belle of the ball.So How Do You Wear Them?If you have short legs or thick legs, you may want to go with a pencil cut that is not cut to the hip, it is a lot less drama and you can conceal the legs and upper hip area. A classic pencil skirt with a long or short sleeve blouse and pumps will look great for work or even a casual day at home. If it is a little warmer you can wear a sleeveless top and a cropped leather jacket or vest. A studded or plain belt will elevate the waist if you are wearing a long sleeve blouse.The pencil skirt is so versatile you can pair them with the latest trend in shoes, a pair of boots, sneakers, or sandals. You can wear the same pencil skirt with a different type of bottom for a different look each time.I cannot think of any reason not to wear a pencil skirt. They are a staple in every woman closet they are one of the most loved items in fashion.