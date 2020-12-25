 
New Year, new lifestyle at Heritage at Highland Park

The new community from American Properties Realty, Inc. in Highland Park Borough offers new townhomes with up to 1,975 sq. ft. of living space.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
 
 
Two quick move-in homes are available.
HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. - Dec. 29, 2020 - PRLog -- Start the New Year off right at Heritage at Highland Park, a new townhome community located at the crossroads of Janeway and Cleveland Avenues in beautiful Highland Park! The community, which is 50 percent sold out, now has two quick move-in homes available. Private, in-person appointments are also available and can easily be booked online (https://heritageathighlandpark-appointments.as.me/schedule.php).

"It's the first week of a new year and the perfect time to start fresh," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. "There is still time to inquire about a quick move-in home and receive wonderful upgrades at a fraction of the cost."

For those looking to take the next step, Heritage at Highland Park currently offers two quick move-in homes, the Brookside and the Aurora, available with a $10,000 incentive – must use builder's preferred lender, Caliber Home Loans. "We invite you to tour these beautiful new homes and see firsthand what it would be like to live at Heritage at Highland Park," said Csik.

The Brookside (unit 303) offers three bedrooms plus a loft, three baths and a one-car garage. "This home is ideal for entertaining with open concept living, a large living/dining area and a kitchen with breakfast bar," said Csik. "Other highlights include hardwood floors, upgraded tiles, upgraded lighting, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine-foot ceiling, a convenient second-floor laundry and master bedroom with walk-in closet." The final price of this home after the incentive is $446,071.

The Aurora (unit 1104) features 1,660 sq. ft. of living space with three bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. Other highlights include: Hardwood flooring, upgraded cabinets, upgraded faucets, upgraded LED lights, upgraded bathrooms and an optional study off the great room. The final price of this home after the incentive is $443,105.

Just one mile to the New Brunswick Train Station and close to Routes 1, 18 and I-95, Heritage at Highland Park is an easy commute to Manhattan. It is also a half-mile to the shops and restaurants in downtown Highland Park, and a short drive to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers New Brunswick. Ideal for growing families, the community is part of the highly regarded Highland Park School District. "These homes are part of an intimate community tucked in a 1.8-square mile borough between New Brunswick and Edison that is diverse in both culture and opportunity," said Csik.

Townhomes are priced from the mid $400s. The Heritage at Highland Park Sales Office is located at 408 Dickson Court in Highland Park (GPS: 229 Cleveland Avenue – follow signs). The Sales Office is open by appointment only. Virtual tours and online chats are still available.

To schedule a one-on-one appointment, click here (https://heritageathighlandpark-appointments.as.me/schedul...) to use Heritage at Highland Park's online appointment scheduler. For additional information, call Erika Rotondo at 732-354-3543 or email her at erotondo@americanproperties.net. (mailto:erotondo@americanproperties.net) Those interested can also visit http://www.HeritageAtHighlandPark.com.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

