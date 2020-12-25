The Scientology Information Center: 2020, A Year in Review

As 2020 comes to a close, the Scientology Information Center reviews the year's eventful 365 days and its actions to help to keep the community safe. All while still welcoming curious, socially-distanced guests at the Center.

Maintenance staff sanitation fogging Info Center

-- The year began with a small community tea party of twelve, celebrating the value of friendship in January and another in early March.The Center had temporarily closed its doors to help keep the community and its staff safe on March 26and reopened May 9. Upon reopening the Center, the Church of Scientology provided a complimentary stand outside offering booklets with common sense information on "How to Stay Well" and complimentary travel-sized hand sanitizer for the community at large. In total, some 15,000 bottles of hand sanitizer were provided.To ensure the safety of visitors, additional sanitization procedures in the Center were added. After every visit all high-touch surfaces are cleaned and sanitized, and at the day's end the Information Center is fogged with one of the highest rated sanitizing substances, named Decon7. Decon7 is a powerful hydrogen-peroxide decontamination substance which has a proven record of neutralizing bacteria and viruses. On a daily basis, several teams of the Church's staff clean and sanitize over 2 million square feet of space in Church facilities.The Church's community support included regularly assisting downtown merchants by sharing masks and travel-sized hand sanitizer to support their dedicated actions to keep their employees and patrons safe and businesses operating.Inside the Center itself, a permanent mask and gloves receptacle was installed on the entrance wall, making masks and gloves available to anyone in need; whether just grabbing a mask to visit local retail shops and restaurants, or to peruse the Centers displays, all were welcome. In this way, over 1,000 masks have been shared with the community to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.The Information Center held four socially-distanced gatherings with less than 20 people. This was made possible by following strict safety procedures to keep all guests safe, including seating placed 6-feet apart and providing pre-packaged, contact-free food for guests."Despite the unusual circumstances of 2020, the Center has had over 2,800 visitors this year. Even with the pandemic, those who are curious about Scientology are coming in in great numbers to find out about it," said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center.The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. For more information, please call 727-467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org or visit during its hours of operation: Sunday-Friday 10am-1pm and 2pm-7pm and Saturday 1-7pm.No appointment is necessary. Masks are required indoors in accordance with the Pinellas County mandate, and are provided complimentary along with travel-sized bottles of hand sanitizer for guests.For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.THE SCIENTOLOGY INFORMATION CENTER:The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos.