Evans GP Announces Partnership With 3Y Technology

By: Evans GP
 
DUBAI, UAE - Dec. 28, 2020 - PRLog -- Evans GP has announced a strategic partnership with 3Y Technology, a professional racing team based in the United Arab Emirates and in France which competes in and provides services for GT and F4 racing series. The partnership will provide an avenue for 3Y to commit to the famous Asian F3 Championship via Evans GP.

Asian F3 Certified by FIA Championship is run as a regional F3 FIA series and designed as a stepping stone to International F3. The series has a well-deserved reputation as being one of the most competitive F3 championships, with former drivers including such notables as Nikita Mazepin, Rinus Veekay, Liam Lawson, Dan Ticktum, Jack Doohan, Jamie Chadwick, Petro Fittipaldi, and David Schumacher.

Just recently, Nikita Mazepin signed with the Haas F1 team for the 2021 season with a multi-year deal, while Fittipaldi made his Formula One debut with Haas F1 Team at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix.

Having won multiple racing championships throughout world class motorsports series, the 3Y Technology Team have proven their presence and high level of skills in the field. With workshops in the UAE at the Dubai Autodrome, as well as in France at the Paul Ricard Circuit, the race technology of 3Y team improves the quality of the sport and raises the level of competition in the regions. 3Y Technology Laboratory was founded to embody the new 2.0 fundamentals of Motorsport, aiming to develop the following areas of expertise in the UAE and European regions:

•  Develop performance skills for newcomers during track days on the most incredible tracks of the United Arab Emirates;
•  Detect and coach promising drivers with international career perspective in F3, F4, GT4 and GT3;
•  Race in different championships as Gulf Sportscar Championship, Bahrain GT Festival, Gulf 12 Hours, 24h of Dubaï, and formula series F3 and F4;
•  Train pilots on various circuits and in advanced simulator training.

3Y Technology's Guillaume Maillard said, "We are very excited to extend our organization from Europe to Middle East and now into Asia F3 in association with the talented Evans GP organization. It might be also in future occasion to promote talented drivers from Karting to Formula but also into GT worldwide field"

Evans GP's Josh Evans said, "This strategic partnership is an incredible opportunity for both Evans GP and 3Y Technology. We are creating a synergy of Motorsport expertise to enhance the level of both teams and propel us to the next level. The addition of 3Y Technology will no doubt enhance the level of our Asian F3 efforts for the upcoming season."

For more information on 3Y Technology, please visit: www.3ytechnology.ae.

Evans GP, based in Melbourne, Australia, is a professional racing team who competes in Asian F3 as well as other Formula and Touring Car competition and testing. The team's international personnel bring a wealth of winning experience including such series as F1, F2, F3, GP2, GP3, F4, Formula Renault, Formula Ford, V8 Supercars, and others. For more information on Evans GP please visit: www.evansgp.com .

2021 ASIAN F3 CHAMPIONSHIP CALENDAR:
Jan 22-23  Yas Marina F1 Circuit, UAE  Round 1 [Races 1-3]
Jan 29-30  Dubai Autodrome, UAE  Round 2 [Races 4-6]
Feb 5-6  Yas Marina F1 Circuit, UAE  Round 3 [Races 7-9]
Feb 12-13  Dubai Autodrome, UAE  Round 4 [Races 10-12]
Feb 19-20  Yas Marina F1 Circuit, UAE  Round 5 [Races 13-15]
