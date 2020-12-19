News By Tag
PharmXhealthOne to Hold Free Wellness Luncheon at Hilton West Palm Beach Airport Jan. 14-16
By: PharmXhealthOne
As a top-tier wellness center, the goal of PharmXhealthOne is to provide holistic, naturopathic, and functional medicine care to all their patients. PharmXhealthOne focuses on 5 Essentials to good healthy living- preventive care, the right mindset, pure and good nutrition, exercise and oxygen, and minimizing toxin exposure, according to president and CEO Que Os.
In order to help get the word out about the services his practice offers and to available practical knowledge on how to better live a healthy lifestyle available to the public, Que Os is pleased to announce that PharmXhealthOne will be sponsoring a free 3-day Wellness Luncheon that will be held at the Hilton West Palm Beach Airport in Florida on January 14, 15 and 16.
"This is a big event, and we want to let people know that PharmXhealthOne is there to serve our community and we invite everyone to come to this luncheon," he said. "There will be numerous services and information that the public will be able to access, and all of it for free."
The Wellness Luncheon, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and Que Os noted that it was important for him to hold this event in light of the effect that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is having upon the public; a pandemic, he hopes, is now on its way to being over in light of the new release of an effective vaccine that is currently being distributed nationwide.
"If you look at the data on who has died from the coronavirus, it's mostly people with pre-existing conditions, the number one being diabetes, which brings hypertension and other issues," Que Os says. "That's why we're having this luncheon…we want to show people what they have to do, step-by-step, A to Z if they are diabetic during the pandemic."
PharmXhealthOne has set this event up with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in order to ensure that all information being made available at the event was 100 percent correct and up-to-date.
In addition, the Wellness Luncheon will be concentrating on numerous aspects of preventative care that people can include in their lifestyles, including giving guests the opportunity to meet PharmXhealthOne healthcare providers up-close and personal.
Services at the event that will be made available at the Wellness Luncheon – and carried out by highly-qualified PharmXhealthOne workers – will include one-on-one health screenings carried out with a state-of-the-
"I want to introduce people to the seca machine…it can tell you if you have almost any issue, such as diabetes, cancer, or many other conditions, this machine can tell you exactly what's going on in your body, in a 3D format," he said. "In addition, we also have another machine that can detect and treat sexual dysfunction, as well as other treatments that address diabetes and its related issues, including fitness instruction for burning calories and a nutritionist who can show you how to prepare your meals every day."
A body contouring machine will also be made available for attendees to check out, Que Os said.
Que Os noted that PharmXhealthOne are providers who focus on the healthcare of the patient, and the upcoming Wellness Luncheon is a great way to introduce themselves to the community. The event will be held on the entire downstairs of the hotel, which can accommodate up to 3,500 guests with strict social distancing protocols in place.
Americans are dying from chronic disease brought about by obesity, diabetes, and uncontrolled blood pressure, and all of those three things are the foundation for heart disease. The most interesting is that we don't see it in our statistics yet, because it predominantly affects younger people, and they haven't died yet to show us that there has been a change.
If you don't come to this event on the 14th, 15th, and 16th of January, we will have unrepairable chaos coming to our children's healthcare. Medical scientists now tell us that because of diabetes and obesity that is happening among our people, they will be the first generation ever in the United States to live shorter lives than their parents. We encourage you and your loved ones to attend this event, because it's not too late to help you and the young people in your life face a century of increasing health and increased longevity.
Give yourself and your children the gift of health for 2021.
The PharmXhealthOne Wellness Luncheon will be held at the Hilton West Palm Beach Airport in Florida on January 14, 15 and 16, and again, the event is completely free for all attendees.
"I've been to events like this, and normally they're anywhere from $500 to $1,000 just to get in there," Que Os said. "This is why I want people to come and take advantage of this, and of course this is also a great opportunity to promote PharmXhealthOne."
To find out more about PharmXhealthOne, please visit https://www.pharmxhealthone.com or call 561-847-4654 (Boynton Beach), 888-387-7218 Port Saint Lucie, or 561-208-3970 (Wellington)
Que Os
Que Os
