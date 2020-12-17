The Old Schoolhouse® Invites Families Home for Christmas

GRAY, Tenn.
- Dec. 22, 2020
- PRLog
-- "Are you ready for Christmas?" is a common question this time of year, but it takes on new meaning in 2020—a year that has seen a global pandemic change everyday life as we know it. Whereas in years gone by people would talk about going home for the holidays, this year the popular talk is about staying home for the holidays, since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to avoid traveling this Christmas.
Homeschooling families know how to make the most of being at home. For nearly two decades, parents have been looking to The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine
for advice on how to turn the home into a quality education center for their children. They can now go to these same publishers for tips on transforming their home into an exquisite family haven for the holidays.Homespun Holidays: Fall and Winter
is a fun and imaginative eBook containing more than eighty pages of favorites from The Old Schoolhouse®
staff. Filled with holiday traditions, decorating ideas, tips for entertaining, book reviews, seasonal poetry, gift ideas, craft projects, delicious recipes, and more, it is a book about making beautiful holiday family memories.
"Homeschooling doesn't stop during the holidays," explains Gena Suarez, who publishes The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine
and its many related resources with her husband, Paul. "While parents and children may take a break from formal lessons in math, science, and history, it's during the holidays that they excel at creativity and making history together as a family."Homespun Holidays: Fall and Winter
(https://rb.gy/2ifrho
) can be downloaded from The Old Schoolhouse®
Homeschool Store (https://www.theoldschoolhouse.com/shop/
) for only $12.45
USD. It is one of the numerous quality products available in the store. Whether readers have been planning for months or cannot believe that the holidays are already here, this exciting eBook will help them with their preparations.
When the holidays are over and families begin the new year homeschooling, The Old Schoolhouse®
will have them covered for that, too, with their full-curriculum Christian website, SchoolhouseTeachers.com. During the Fresh Start sale (on now—ending January 31, 2021), a family can purchase an Ultimate (PreK-12) membership for $139/year
USD (reg. $224.97) or $16/month
USD (reg. $24.97).
The Old Schoolhouse®
specializes in homeschooling, but its greater mission is encouraging families to build Christ-centered homes. While the holidays may look different this year for many families, Paul and Gena remind us that the significance of the season has not changed. "Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus. Wherever families are gathered this season in His Name, they will truly be home for Christmas, where they belong."
At home this December, families everywhere are Finding Christ in Christmas (https://www.theoldschoolhouse.com/
thecanadianschoolhouse/
links/christ-
in-christmas/)
with an activity calendar designed to help them draw closer to God and show love to others. It outlines thirty-one fun family activities, with accompanying Scriptures and links to related resources online. This calendar, which is available to families at no cost, is presented by The Canadian Schoolhouse, a division of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine
.
About The Old Schoolhouse®
The Old Schoolhouse®
(www.theoldschoolhouse.com)
is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine
(https://www.theoldschoolhouse.com/)
, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse®
, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 450 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine
(https://www.theoldschoolhouse.com/)
is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.