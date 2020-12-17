 
MBMA Announces Safety Award Winners

By: MBMA
 
CLEVELAND - Dec. 21, 2020 - PRLog -- www.mbma.com: The Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) annually honors member companies that demonstrate exceptional performance in maintaining workplace safety. These awards are given to Building Systems members as well as Associate members for their performance during the previous calendar year. Safety awards for the 2019 year were presented during the 2020 MBMA Annual Meeting, held virtually Dec. 8-9, 2020.

"MBMA is committed to promoting workplace safety and these awards recognize those facilities that set an example for all of us," says Tony Bouquot, general manager of MBMA. "In 2019, our Building Systems members had 41 plant facilities that participated in MBMA's Quarterly OSHA Injury Statistics Program, logging over 11.7 million hours on the job. Our Associate member awards program extends the focus on safety across the industry to our suppliers' facilities as well."

MBMA is an advocate for robust safety programs and its members are dedicated to ensuring the well-being of everyone who works in the metal building systems industry. "Our members are deeply focusing on making sure the metal building industry is a very healthy and safe place to build a career," Bouquot continues. "Effective safety initiatives have broad benefits that include boosting employee morale, improving operations, and mitigating insurance risks and exposure to OSHA audits."

The 2019 Superior Safety Award was given to the five plants that achieved zero recordable cases for the 12-month period, which is a significant accomplishment. The seven recipients of the 2019 Safety Performance Award achieved an incident rate of 1.40 or lower. The 2019 Associate Member Safety Award went to four companies with facilities that achieved zero recordable cases for 2019, also a major achievement.

The following is a comprehensive list of safety award winners for 2019:

2019 Superior Safety Award – In recognition of Building System member manufacturing facilities with zero recordable incidents.

Cornerstone Building Brands

 Atwater, CA

Cornerstone Building Brands

 Monticello, IA

Dean Steel Buildings

 Thomasville, GA

Nucor Building Systems, Inc.

 Swansea, SC

Spirco Manufacturing

 Memphis, TN

2019 Safety Performance Award – In recognition of Building System member manufacturing facilities having achieved an incident rate equal to 50% or less than the industry average as reported by OSHA.

Bigbee Steel Buildings

Muscle Shoals, AL

BlueScope Buildings North America, Inc.

Annville, PA

Jackson, TN

CBC Steel Buildings

Lathrop, CA

Nucor Building Systems, Inc.

Brigham City, UT

La Crosse, VA

Red Dot Buildings

 Athens, TX

2019 Associate Member Safety Award– In recognition of Associate member facilities with zero recordable incidents.

Bay Insulation Systems

Aurora, CO; Baton Rouge, LA; Easton, PA; Fridley, MN; Houston, TX; Louisville, KY; Norcross, GA; Orlando, FL; Pensacola, FL; Phoenix, AZ; Raleigh, NC; Roanoke, VA (2); St. Louis, MO; San Marcos, TX; Sumner, WA

Konecranes

 Watertown, WI

Metallic Products

 Houston, TX

• PDL Building Products

North Olmsted, OH

Stockton, CA

More information available at the MBMA blog: Get More with Metal (mbma.com) (http://blog.mbma.com/).

Tony Bouquot
