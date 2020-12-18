Alamo City Performing Art's 28th Annual the Nutcracker Premieres as a Full-Length Film

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of both our staff and audience, the A.C.P.A.A. has decided to cancel its live performance of the 28th Annual Nutcracker and has switched to its first ever full-length film.

Cast member poses during filming of The Nutcracker

-- These unprecedented times have forced nonprofits to get creative to continue to bring treasured traditions to life during the holiday season. Alamo City Performing Arts Association, Alamo City Dance Company in association with Symphony Viva is proud to announce the upcoming premiere of its first ever full-length film-only of. This reimagined production, made possible through the generous support of Community First Health Plans, was filmed over the course of several weeks at some of San Antonio's most beautiful spots, including the Witte Museum and the Southwest School of Art.For 27 years, A.C.P.A.A.'s production of the Nutcracker ballet has thrilled and delighted San Antonio audiences, becoming a cherished holiday tradition for so many Texas families. Over the decades, thousands of local dancers have been joined on stage by professional guest artists from some of the finest ballet companies in the country."This year has taught us to pivot and like most non-profits we have been forced to review the way we impact our communities", says, Cory McRae, President of the Alamo City Performing Arts Association, "But new challenges inevitably bring new opportunities to reimagine our processes and take steps to still be effective"The film, starring the Alamo City Dance Company and the Symphony Viva, and professionally edited by Box Office Realty Services, will premiere on December 19th on alamocityarts.org. In addition, the film would be available through August 31, 2021 and the A.C.P.A.A. will provide the film gratis to non-profits and hospitals, to help make the holidays more joyful for their clients and patients.Premieres$20 to rent, $35 to buy"The Nutcracker is a timely classic that all families should have the opportunity to enjoy", says Theresa Scepanski, President and Chief Executive Officer Community First Health Plans, "Especially now, it's important that Community First continues to support patients and first responders who are risking their lives everyday, we hope this small gesture can bring a smile to their face."Children in pediatric care, hospital patients and first responders will experience a beautiful retelling of the classic Christmas story with a sweet San Antonio twist. A.C.P.A.A. and Community First hopes the Nutcracker film will fill patients and first responders' hearts with joy as they experience this classic Christmas story.The Alamo City Performing Arts Association hopes that everyone finds as much joy in viewingas the A.C.P.A.A. enjoyed producing it and hope to see you in person again very soon!The Alamo City Performing Arts Association, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to inclusive education in the art of dance, theater, and music; to help instill and perpetuate a genuine appreciation of the performing arts in our community through educational and performance opportunities alongside professional artist. It is our initiative to support Alamo City Dance Company and Symphony Viva productions. Learn more at alamocityarts.org.Community First Health Plans (CFHP) was established in 1995, by University Health, specifically to begin providing health care coverage to the citizens of Bexar and the surrounding seven counties. As the only locally owned and managed, non-profit health plan in the area, our commitment to our members is to provide great health care benefits backed by outstanding service, delivered by people who live right here in South Texas. Our goal is to make San Antonio have more successful health outcomes by putting the community first. Learn more at cfhp.com.