The Next-Generation of RTR-500 Series Data Loggers Now Available From T&D Corporation

The RTR-500B Series Adds Wireless Data Collection, Automatic Data Upload and Improved Warning Monitoring Functionality
By: T&D Corporation
 
SANTA FE, N.M. - Dec. 16, 2020 - PRLog -- T&D Corporation, the only manufacturer of wireless and stand-alone data loggers providing free and unlimited cloud data storage, today announced the availability of the next-generation of its popular RTR-500 series, the RTR-500B. The new data logger series adds wireless compatibility, automated upload and the ability to setup and manage the data logger from a smart device over Bluetooth®, expanding the possibilities of data management. It also comes in a wide range of unit types featuring three different data transfer methods:

  - RTR-500BW – Wireless and LAN
  - RTR-500BC – USB
  - RTR-500DC – 4G mobile (scheduled for April 2021 release)

A full list of RTR-500B Series features and individual spec sheets for each model can be found on the T&D website at https://tandd.com/product/series/rtr500b.html.

"The RTR-500 Series continues to be one the most popular data logger families on the market," said Stephen Knuth, president, TandD US, LLC. "With the RTR-500B, we're improving functionality and bringing modern and innovative features to the series that our customers have been asking for such as wireless data collection, automated data upload and a greatly improved warning monitoring function."

T&D's new series is designed to measure and record a wide variety of data through a range of 14 different data loggers that connect through Wi-Fi, in addition to ethernet and 4G. RTR-500B also retains the proven 900 MHz wireless communication as previous models for data logger to base unit communication. Data logger settings can now be made from not only a personal computer, but a smartphone or via the cloud providing greater flexibility and convenience. T&D will also be releasing a companion app, available on iOS and Android, which will facilitate logger and data management in real-time, on the go.

Additional features of the next-generation series include:

  - Data transfer over the more secure HTTPS, as opposed to FTP
  - A 5.8 GHz Wi-Fi channel
  - Data accessibility anywhere there is an internet connection through the T&D WebStorage Service
  - Warning notifications sent directly from the WebStorage Service

The RTR-500 Series has remained T&D's most popular data logger because of its wide range of sensor options. The ability to use an assortment of different loggers in combination with one of a series of base units is also a key differentiator of the RTR-500 Series in the industry. Customers can choose from up to seven different sensor types based on their specific needs. Sensor types include – temperature, humidity, pulse, illuminance and CO2. The Series also includes loggers with voltage and current inputs for use with a wide variety of 3rd party sensors.

About T&D Corporation:

T&D Corporation manufactures a comprehensive line of wireless and stand-alone Data Loggers with innovative web-based data collection, remote monitoring and notification features.  Included in the product lineup are models that incorporate Bluetooth interfaces, for direct connection with smartphones and tablets, and Wi-Fi connectivity for automatic uploading of data to the company's free web storage service, where customers can view, share and archive their recorded data without paying monthly fees.  Based in Japan, T&D Corporation has over 80 distributors worldwide with head offices in North America and Europe.  As the world's leading supplier of wireless data loggers, T&D Corporation has been engaged in the design, development and manufacture of high reliability, high-quality electronic measurement systems since 1986.

T&D Corporation
