Century 22 Solutions Joins Creek Technologies Company's OASIS Team

By:
 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Dec. 15, 2020 - PRLog -- Century 22 Solutions LLC (C22) formally announced today that it joined with Creek Technologies Company's (CreekTech's) team pursuing opportunities under the General Services Administration (GSA) for the agency's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Small Business (SB) Pool 1 Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). With no program ceiling, OASIS has a five-year base and one five-year option.

The OASIS contract is a family of Multiple Award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (MA-IDIQ) task order (TO) contracts. OASIS provides a common architecture and platform across the Federal Government for the acquisition of complex professional services covering commercial and non-commercial requirements including both classified and non-classified realms. OASIS also provides the ability for government agencies issue Socio-Economic Set-Asides (FAR 19.8 thru FAR 19.15) at the task order level.

"C22 is honored to be a part of CreekTech's impressive OASIS team," said CEO Walt Adams. " This is a significant opportunity for our organization to partner with federal agencies in solving their most challenging professional service needs."

Lea Culver, CreekTech's CEO described the teaming relationship, "C22 is a promising young company with a very experienced leadership team and a strong technology strategy. We are excited to have C22 join our team, bringing their integration, R&D, and soft diplomacy services to our OASIS team. We look forward to working with C22 on many future OASIS task orders to deliver quality and high value services to our government clients."

OASIS SB Pool 1 enables any federal government agency to acquire C22's professional services via CreekTech's highly experienced OASIS program management office (PMO) and for CreekTech and C22 to work with other team members to provide services under OASIS TOs.

"We are very pleased to be working with CreekTech's team within their aggressive OASIS growth strategy and approach" said Randy Jones, President of C22. "We look forward to working with CreekTech and to benefiting from their talent and proven track record."

About Century 22 Solutions

Century 22 Solutions (https://century22solutions.com/) (C22) is a HUBZone based small business providing innovative solutions and inventions ("innoventive") to federal, state, and local governments as well as to commercial businesses. A technology services and solutions company, C22 provides integration, UAV, R&D, and soft diplomacy services to government and commercial clients to solve today's most pressing challenges. Being in the heart of Gainesville, Florida's Innovation District and as a resident client of the University of Florida Innovate | The Hub business incubator, C22 is well positioned to bring leading edge and emerging technologies to the marketplace as applied solutions.

Company Contact:
Walter Adams
Chief Executive Officer
info@c22corp.com
Work Phone: 904.250.0880
www.century22solutions.com

About Creek Technologies Company

Creek Technologies Company (https://www.creek-technologies.com/) (CreekTech) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that specializes in delivering innovative information technology (IT) solutions, educational services, and management consulting.

Started in April 2007 by four patriots, we established our corporate headquarters and operations in Beavercreek, OH., in close proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Over the years, we have grown from an LLC with a handful of employees to a Subchapter C Corporation with more than 100 employees located throughout the U.S.

Company Contact:
Lea Culver
President and CEO
lea.culver@creek-technologies.com
Work Phone: 937-490-4660
www.creek-technologies.com

Walter Adams
CEO
***@c22corp.com
