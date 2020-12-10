Parents Find Ways to Adjust to the 2020 Christmas Season

GRAY, Tenn.
- Dec. 15, 2020
- PRLog
-- When John Grisham's New York Times Best Seller Skipping Christmas
flew off the shelves in 2001, little did anyone know that close to twenty years later the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) would be urging Americans to do just that (TheHill.com, https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/528414-cdc-urges-americans-not-to-travel-for-christmas
). Travel is not recommended during the 2020 Christmas season, leaving families scrambling to decide whether they will gather anyway, meet in smaller groups, or skip Christmas altogether. Many traditional activities are no longer being held to keep children busy this December. Ice skating rinks are closing, Christmas parties are being canceled, and parades are not occurring—causing parents to think outside the gift box and begin looking at the origin of Christmas and what it means.
The Old Schoolhouse®
, a trusted source of Christian homeschooling resources for the past two decades, is providing parents and caregivers with the materials they need to direct their children to the meaning of Christmas—the birth of Jesus Christ. Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine
, states, "Our goal is to equip parents with educational resources across the board. Not only do we provide full-credit high school courses, but members have access to Christmas materials, such as lapbooks, unit studies, and family-friendly Christmas videos."
A variety of Christmas-themed supplemental materials is available in SchoolhouseTeachers.com
's "Christmas Corner" immediately upon signup. Parents are able to direct their children to Christian-based, Christ-centered materials for the holiday season. A membership to SchoolhouseTeachers.com
provides the entire family with access to over 450 PreK–12 courses, parent resources, access to World Book Online, and streaming videos. There are also Christmas-themed unit studies, literature kits, hands-on activities, printable worksheets, plays, art projects for various ages, and more. These resources are perfect for directing the focus of the season to Christ rather than on the pandemic or what has been lost as a result of it. Additionally, family Christmas videos focusing on the birth of Jesus are easily accessible in the streaming library.
Regardless of how Christmas looks this year, The Old Schoolhouse®
is encouraging families to look back to the first Christmas and its unchanging message of God's love for mankind. They hope to see many families take advantage of the quality Christian material found in the "Christmas Corner" throughout this challenging Christmas season to help keep the focus on Christ throughout the holidays and year-round.
About The Old Schoolhouse®
The Old Schoolhouse®
(www.theoldschoolhouse.com)
is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine
(https://www.theoldschoolhouse.com/
), as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse®
, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 450 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine
(https://www.theoldschoolhouse.com/)
is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.