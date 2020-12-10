News By Tag
* Ymca
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Staying Strong & Safe Together at the Ocean County YMCA
The local nonprofit organization has announced it will reopen its doors in mid-January 2021.
By: Ocean County YMCA
"The Ocean County YMCA will be reopening slowly and cautiously as the health and safety of our members will always be our top priority," shared Peter T. Rosario, President & CEO of the Ocean County YMCA. "While hours and classes will be limited, we are excited to have our members back inside the Y. We are committed to following CDC guidelines to make the Ocean County YMCA safe for everyone."
When the Ocean County YMCA was forced to temporarily close its physical doors in March, the nonprofit did whatever was necessary to help meet the needs of its neighbors. "Despite the devastating impact that this pandemic had on our programs, members and staff, the Ocean County YMCA has continued to step up to serve our community's most compelling needs," said Rosario.
Throughout the shutdown, the Ocean County YMCA continued to honor its promise that social distancing would not become social isolation. "We served thousands of meals, created virtual content for people of all ages, including a weekly Zoom meeting that provided a personal connection. Telephone outreach initiatives were put into action to protect our most vulnerable members, we implemented online learning opportunities, and remained connected with our followers on social media," added Rosario.
Over the summer, programming began to shift from online to outdoors, serving 131 summer campers and 62 swim team members (which has now grown to 194 during the fall). The Ocean County YMCA also provided a total of 80,505 meals to those in need throughout Toms River. Most recently, the Ocean County YMCA opened its facilities during school hours to provide children with supervised space to attend virtual classes as parents returned to work.
"At this most critical time, we need all past and present members of our Y family to come together and support the Ocean County YMCA as we safely reopen our doors," said Rosario. "With your help, we know the Y will come back stronger than ever."
For updates regarding the Ocean County YMCA's reopening or to make a donation, visit ocymca.org.
About the Ocean County YMCA
At the Y, we take immense pride in our work to strengthen communities and help all of us be our best selves. We provide a place to play, to learn, to be healthy, and to give back. We believe that everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential. Everything the Y does is in service of making sure people and communities thrive. The Ocean County YMCA in Toms River features the following onsite amenities: 6,800 sq. ft. functional wellness arena, cardiovascular center, 12 lane competitive size pool with access to adult and family locker rooms, and child watch room. To learn more, visit ocymca.org.
https://ocymca.org/
Media Contact
Design 446
lcrossan@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse