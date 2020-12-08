 
CA ASM David Chiu Joins Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Shamann Walton & MNC at SF Presser

By: Wright Enterprises www.wrightnow.biz
 
 
David Chiu Joins San Franciscans for Presser 12/15
SAN FRANCISCO - Dec. 11, 2020 - PRLog -- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises San Francisco ~Dallas Community Spotlight~~~

MEDIA ADVISORY
Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 (UPDATE)

*** FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY ***

Virtual Press Conference: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

CA Assemblymember David Chiu Joins Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Shamann Walton and Mission Neighborhood Centers to Announce the Launch of an Essential Services Hub in the Bayview District

Hub will help communities of color disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and food insecurity

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Mayor London N. Breed, District 10 Board of Supervisor Shamann Walton and Mission Neighborhood Centers (MNC) will announce the opening of MNC's new Essential Services Hub in the Bayview District. The hub will provide a lifeline to essential services for communities of color disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

When: Tuesday, December 15, from 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Who:
  • Beverly Hayon, MNC Board President
  • Mayor London N. Breed, City and County of San Francisco
  • Assemblymember David Chiu, CA 17th Assembly District
  • Supervisor Shamann Walton, District 10 Board of Supervisors
  • Santiago ("Sam") Ruiz, CEO, MNC
  • Rafael Moreno, Director, MNC's Family Resource Centers & Youth Services

Where: In light of COVID-19, this will be a Zoom LIVE press conference, please click here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85036880892?pwd=T0FlNFF0eVEzSC9hME91dlpuNG56Zz09

Meeting ID: 850 3688 0892   Passcode: 249450

B-Roll of Essential Services Hub will be available during the virtual press conference.

About Mission Neighborhood Centers, Inc. (MNC), is San Francisco's preeminent Latino-led community-based organization. For over 60 years, MNC has been at the forefront of providing early childhood education, social and supportive services to low-income youth, families, and seniors in an engaging, inclusive, culturally appropriate environment that promotes community empowerment and economic prosperity. For more info, please visit: www.mncsf.org

###

Photo: CA Assemblymember David Chiu's website

Media Contacts:

Jackie Wright, (415) 525-0410
De Alba Communications (for MNC)

Henry Quijano, (415) 940-3927
De Alba Communications (for MNC)

Media Note:

COVID-19 Rental Assistance is one of the expanded services of MNC Bayview Hub
Added News Conference Speaker, ASM David Chiu (District 17) is author of bills for COVID-19 Eviction Protection:

Noted in BAY CITY NEWS WIRE SERVICES' ARTICLE:

https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2020/12/08/covid-renter-protection-bills-eviction-rental-assistance-asm-david-chiu/

"One of the bills being introduced by Chiu would extend the protections afforded under AB 3088 through Dec. 31, 2021. Additionally, the new bill further protects tenants who can pay at least 25 percent of their rent between Sept. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021 by converting any remaining amount owed to their landlord into civil debt and can't be used to justify an eviction."

He brings an important perspective to the press conference 12/15/20.

We look forward to your coverage.

Jackie Wright
415 525 0410; wrightnow.biz@gmail.com

Associate for
Victoria Sánchez De Alba
De Alba Communications
Mainstream & Multicultural PR/Media Relations, Digital Marketing
Phone: 415.670.9533 | Mobile: 650.270.7810
Twitter: @victoriasdealba | LinkedIn:  Victoria Sanchez De Alba

Contact
Jackie Wright
***@wrightnow.biz
Email:***@wrightnow.biz Email Verified
